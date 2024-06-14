Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition trophy list sighted online, suggesting the beloved game's remaster is launching soon

The PlayStation trophy list for Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition has leaked online, suggesting the remaster of the beloved Gamecube, PS2, and OG Xbox classic could be materializing soon.

Spotted by VGC, achievement tracking website Exophase currently has the trophy list for Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition live, and at the time of writing it hasn't been taken down. The trophy list is accompanied by artwork, a title, and a description for each, strongly indicating that the list is highly likely to be legitimate.

There are 35 trophies in all; 16 bronze, 15 silver, three gold, and of course a Platinum trophy earned by collecting them all. The trophies seem to have a good mix of main story progression, optional challenges, and a handful of fun easter eggs for players to discover.

Ubisoft is yet to comment on the trophy list, but it matches the Xbox achievements list which appeared on Exophase back in November of last year, along with an Xbox store page that was quickly delisted.

At the time, however, Ubisoft surprisingly acknowledged the existence of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition. On November 29, 2023, the publisher's official X / Twitter account posted that it was "excited to talk more about this special edition soon..." The post was accompanied by an image of protagonist Jade behind a logo for the remaster. Yes, complete with that groan-inducing 'A Ubisoft Original' stamp.

It seems that 'soon' could be happening shortly, then, now that both the Xbox achievements and PS5 trophy lists are out in the wild. While many series fans are undoubtedly pining for more information on vaporware sequel Beyond Good & Evil 2, it's good to see that Ubisoft hasn't entirely forgotten about the franchise with this upcoming remaster.

