The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remaster is real and we'll get our first official look at the game today
The remaster could shadow drop today
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remaster will be officially revealed later today
- Bethesda confirmed a broadcast that will announce the game
- It's suspected that Bethesda will also shadow drop the Oblivion remaster following the livestream
After a series of leaks and rumors, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion remaster will be officially revealed later today.
Bethesda shared a post on social media last night confirming that it will broadcast some sort of Oblivion announcement today, April 22, at 11AM ET / 8AM PT / 4PM BST on Twitch and YouTube.
The remaster was leaked last week, so it's not difficult to predict what the announcement will be, however, it's possible that the livestream will also be followed up with a surprise shadow drop.
New details later emerged that claimed that the game would launch on April 21, 2025, but considering the deluge of leaks, it's speculated that Bethesda pushed the announcement and shadow drop back by one day.
Tomorrow, 11:00 am EST. https://t.co/CKo7HKjs7j and https://t.co/dgz4EnloQ0 pic.twitter.com/K36jZmFUO9April 21, 2025
Alongside an official launch date, we'll also likely receive an official gameplay trailer showcasing the remastered graphics that were leaked through a selection of screenshots, as well as its updated game mechanics.
It's also claimed that the game will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. Although the Nintendo Switch 2 was just announced and confirmed to support third-party titles, it's unclear if we'll see the Oblivion remaster make its way to the handheld after it releases.
