Xbox begins refunding players who bought Redfall's Bite Back Edition DLC

Since Microsoft shut down Arkane Studios, the renowned developer had to cancel upcoming downloadable content (DLC) for co-op looter shooter Redfall.

Now, Microsoft is finally offering refunds to players who purchased Redfall's Hero Pass, which was available either as a separate purchase or came included with the game's Bite Back Edition. The pass was originally planned to bring more playable heroes to the game alongside other additional content.

An X / Twitter post from Game Pass Tracker (via VGC). The post shows that players are receiving notifications from Xbox that they've been "identified as a Redfall player who purchased the Hero Pass as part of [the] premium Bite Back Edition or the premium Bite Back upgrade." The message then confirms that said players have had the value of the upgrade credited back to their Microsoft account.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨Microsoft is now issuing refunds for Redfall's Hero Pass as part of the Redfall Bit Back Edition or the premium Bite Back upgrade.Credit goes to @Random_Name and @EnderRising 📸 pic.twitter.com/sDO9FzK5vFJune 20, 2024

The second screenshot shows the full refund processed via the Microsoft Store, totaling $26.99. Essentially, if you're eligible for the refund, keep an eye on your notifications over the next few days as Microsoft should be rolling out refunds at a steady clip.

Redfall is arguably one of the bigger tragedies of the current, unstable gaming landscape. A promising co-op shooter when it was announced, it was unfortunately plagued by something much worse than its vampire enemies: copious bugs, glitches, and visual oddities. Shortly after launch, its concurrent player count on Steam became virtually non-existent. This was despite reassurances from Bethesda publishing director Pete Hines that Redfall would eventually "be a good game."

Arkane Austin did manage to inject the game with a welcome update before the studio's closure. It added a fully offline, single-player option to Redfall among plenty of other quality-of-life changes.

