Developer Remedy has shared details regarding FBC: Firebreak

The game will launch on June 17, 2025

There will be two editions available: standard and Deluxe

Developer Remedy Entertainment has revealed new information about the upcoming co-op first-person shooter FBC: Firebreak in a recent developer livestream.

The game, which is set in the same universe as Control, will launch on June 17, 2025 for PC, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PlayStation 5. It will be available on day one as part of Xbox Game Pass and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog (for Extra and Premium members).

FBC: Firebreak Developer Update April 2025 - YouTube Watch On

In addition to giving us the release date, the live stream also showed off a new job - Hot Fix. In Hot Fix, players go up against a supernatural furnace that has gone completely out of control. It features particularly hot environments, challenging players to rely on fans or each other's water cannons in order to cool down.

The stream went on to offer details on the game's pricing and editions. The standard version of FBC: Firebreak will cost $39.99 / £32.99, which seems like a pretty fair price for a multiplayer focused game.

Paired with the availability via Xbox Game Pass and the PS Plus Game Catalog, I don't think it will be a huge struggle to get my friends on board for a session.

There will also be the more premium FBC: Firebreak Deluxe Edition, which comes in at $49.99 / £39.99.

It includes the following in-game bonuses:

“The Firestarter” Premium Voice Pack

“The Pencil Pusher” Premium Voice Pack

Firestarter Armor Set, Apex Revision (Helmet, Body Armor, Gloves)

Scorched Remnant Double-Barrel Shotgun Skin

Golden Firebreak Spray

Classified Requisition: “Firestarter”: A collection of 36 unlockable cosmetic items including weapon skins, sprays, and armor sets

A Deluxe Edition upgrade will be offered to owners of the base game for $10 / £7.