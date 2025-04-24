Developer Codemasters’ Braking Point campaign mode is returning in racing game behemoth F1 25, and as a fan of the previous iteration found in F1 23, I couldn’t be happier. The format will remain familiar to those who’ve played those other entries, but some additions and changes certainly look to spice things up and offer a good bit more replay value.

Will Braking Point 3 be for everyone? Certainly not. Its narrowed scope and narrative focus mean that you’re not getting the full career mode experience where pit stop strategies, red flags, mechanical failures, and driver moves can all come into play and influence your own personal journey.

However, Braking Point is and always has been a good entry point for new players. Its preset difficulty levels can also help players figure out their own level of skill before diving into a full career mode playthrough. Equally, it can safely be skipped by new and returning players, but for those who have stuck around for previous Braking Point campaigns, this latest iteration is shaping up to be a worthwhile follow-up.

The story so far

(Image credit: Electronic Arts / Codemasters)

Braking Point debuted in F1 2021, followed by Braking Point 2 in F1 23. The story mode follows the fictional Konnersport racing team, which acts as the eleventh team on the grid. Now, the latest chapter, Braking Point 3, has arrived in the upcoming F1 25.

In the first entry, Konnersport was lucky to be fighting for points with rookie driver Aiden Jackson. In F1 23, the outfit had sharply progressed to the midfield with Jackson and F2 champion Callie Mayer at the wheel. But tensions with team owner Davidoff Butler and son Devon threatened to scupper their chances.

In Braking Point 3, things begin much the same way. Konnersport is now on the cusp of becoming a frontrunning team with multiple race wins to its name. Now, though, Davidoff appears to be trying to actively sabotage the team’s chances of success by applying ever more pressure - its drivers and staff growing increasingly frustrated with the owner’s overbearing managerial style.

I only got to play a handful of opening chapters in Braking Point 3 at my recent studio visit to Codemasters, but I must admit I’m intrigued as to how the story will unfold. Davidoff is even more of a cold and calculating villainous figure than he was in Braking Point 2, but is that the full story? I’m keen to unravel the entire narrative in the full release, especially thanks to one key change.

Two sides of the same coin

(Image credit: Electronic Arts / Codemasters)

The biggest change to Braking Point 3 is that some races will let you choose which of Konnersport’s two drivers you wish to control - Jackson or Mayer. I was told that races and the overall narrative can shift depending on your choice here, which I think could lead to a good bit of replay value to witness all the possibilities.

The surrounding framework all appears to be the same. The drivers still get to conduct post-race interviews with multiple-choice responses in order to build their reputation. The post-race social media feed also returns, featuring a mixture of fictional and real-life motorsport personalities. It’s nothing groundbreaking, but it does offer a nice bit of narrative flavor overall.

At least in the initial few chapters, however, the structure of missions and tasks hasn’t changed much. You’ll still be tasked with key objectives like catching up with your teammate or passing another driver before a certain lap. It’ll feel familiar to folks who’ve played prior Braking Point entries, so I’m hoping there’ll be a few more unpredictable events to spice things up during races.

In summary, I’m glad that Braking Point is making a return in F1 25. Back in my F1 23 review, I was surprised by the overall quality of the mode, with its cutscenes featuring impressive facial capture and strong acting across the board. And while I’m not expecting Braking Point 3 to blow my mind with twists tighter than the Monaco hairpin, I’m nonetheless eager to see how the new story unfolds.