I can't wait to obliterate legions of sticky notes in FBC: Firebreak

News
By published

The most sinister supernatural threat of them all

Attacking an enemy in FBC: Firebreak.
(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)
  • Developer Remedy has shared a new trailer for FBC: Firebreak
  • The game is a co-op FPS control spin-off
  • It is set to release later this year

Developer Remedy Entertainment has released a new gameplay trailer for its three-player co-op first-person shooter (FPS) FBC: Firebreak as part of the latest Future Games Show.

Set in the same universe as third-person action game Control, FBC: Firebreak sees players working together as part of Firebreak: an elite team within the fictional Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) responsible for protecting the agency against the most dangerous paranormal threats.

The game features Jobs, repayable missions with uniquely designed challenges, objectives, and environments. The gameplay trailer gives us a glimpse at Paper Chase, one such Job where deadly sticky notes have begun replicating at an alarming pace. We see a wide variety of enemies, including a terrifying giant sticky note creature that spews streams of the stationary item between attacks.

You can see the trailer for yourself below.

FBC: Firebreak – Gameplay Trailer (Future Games Show) - YouTube FBC: Firebreak – Gameplay Trailer (Future Games Show) - YouTube
Watch On

Remedy has also explained one of the game's key mechanics: Crisis Kits. These are different sets of gear designed to compliment both your preferred playstyle and the rest of your team. There's the Jump Kit, which focuses on controlling the battlefield with electrical attacks, the melee-focussed Fix Kit, and the water-based Splash Kit.

Every Crisis Kit comes with a unique tool powered by a strange item recovered by the FBC. This includes a garden gnome that is capable of being launched to summon a lightning storm, a regenerating piggy bank you can stick on the end of a wrench for added damage, and a teapot loaded on to a fluid launcher to create blasts of boiling hot water.

Everything looks like a lot of fun and I'm certainly looking forward to diving in with friends. FBC: Firebreak is set to launch in summer and is coming to PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. It will be part of PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog (via PS Plus Extra and Premium) on day one.

You might also like...

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The landscape in Atomfall.
Atomfall art director breaks down the survival game's condensed Lake District setting: 'It wasn't so much about how far you travel, but how many things you see along the way'
The Blades of Fire key art.
MercurySteam CEO discusses upcoming new IP Blades of Fire: 'We love third person action adventure games and we wanted to revisit the genre'
Two players ride dragons in Split Fiction.
Hoverboards and farting pigs: Split Fiction is shaping up to be an unhinged split-screen co-op adventure for the ages
The main protagonist from Sniper Elite Resistance on a rooftop
Sniper Elite: Resistance looks fantastic in its latest trailer, and it's coming to Xbox Game Pass day one
An Exoborne promotional screenshot showing players using the glider.
Exoborne is on track to be the most approachable extraction shooter on the market, but will that be enough for it to succeed?
A screenshot of Hazel from South of Midnight holding a glowing bottle
South of Midnight could be the fantastic B-tier action adventure Xbox desperately needs
Latest in Gaming
Attacking an enemy in FBC: Firebreak.
I can't wait to obliterate legions of sticky notes in FBC: Firebreak
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is coming this year, and I can't wait to be creeped out by SHODAN all over again
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong could potentially launch this year and I reckon it could be a great game for an Xbox handheld
Nintendo x Seattle Mariners partnership
The Nintendo Switch 2 logo appearing on a baseball jersey this year was not on my bingo card - but here we are
I Hate This Place artwork
Bloober Team is keeping busy as it announces its next survival horror game I Hate This Place and offers a new look at its upcoming title Cronos: The New Dawn
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #649)
Latest in News
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11
Windows 11 should soon be faster at extracting files from compressed ZIPs – and it’s about time, frankly
Apple iPhone 16 Pro HANDS ON
The iPhone 18 might get a major chip upgrade after all
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
The UK releases timeline for migration to post-quantum cryptography
Oppo Watch Mini X2 teaser
Oppo Watch X2 Mini teaser could be our first glimpse of the smaller OnePlus Watch 3
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
A fresh Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge benchmark leak has eased my worries about its performance
Apple Intelligence Bella Ramsey ad
The Bella Ramsey Apple Intelligence ad that disappeared, and why Apple is now facing a false advertising lawsuit
More about gaming
Meta Quest 3 in white with Batman: Arkham Shadow bundle on red background with don&#039;t miss text

Get a $50 gift card with this Meta Quest 3 + Batman Arkham Shadow bundle at Best Buy
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is coming this year, and I can't wait to be creeped out by SHODAN all over again
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11

Windows 11 should soon be faster at extracting files from compressed ZIPs – and it’s about time, frankly
See more latest
Most Popular
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11
Windows 11 should soon be faster at extracting files from compressed ZIPs – and it’s about time, frankly
Philips Hue
Setting up your Philips Hue lights is now quicker and easier than ever thanks to the latest app update
Apple iPhone 16 Pro HANDS ON
The iPhone 18 might get a major chip upgrade after all
Apple Intelligence Bella Ramsey ad
The Bella Ramsey Apple Intelligence ad that disappeared, and why Apple is now facing a false advertising lawsuit
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is coming this year, and I can't wait to be creeped out by SHODAN all over again
Oppo Watch Mini X2 teaser
Oppo Watch X2 Mini teaser could be our first glimpse of the smaller OnePlus Watch 3
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
The UK releases timeline for migration to post-quantum cryptography
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watch 3's Loss of Pulse Detection could save your life – here's how the company created it
Gmail at 20
Your Gmail search results are about to get a huge change - and I'm not sure you're going to be happy with it
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
A fresh Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge benchmark leak has eased my worries about its performance