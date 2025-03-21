I can't wait to obliterate legions of sticky notes in FBC: Firebreak
The most sinister supernatural threat of them all
- Developer Remedy has shared a new trailer for FBC: Firebreak
- The game is a co-op FPS control spin-off
- It is set to release later this year
Developer Remedy Entertainment has released a new gameplay trailer for its three-player co-op first-person shooter (FPS) FBC: Firebreak as part of the latest Future Games Show.
Set in the same universe as third-person action game Control, FBC: Firebreak sees players working together as part of Firebreak: an elite team within the fictional Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) responsible for protecting the agency against the most dangerous paranormal threats.
The game features Jobs, repayable missions with uniquely designed challenges, objectives, and environments. The gameplay trailer gives us a glimpse at Paper Chase, one such Job where deadly sticky notes have begun replicating at an alarming pace. We see a wide variety of enemies, including a terrifying giant sticky note creature that spews streams of the stationary item between attacks.
You can see the trailer for yourself below.
Remedy has also explained one of the game's key mechanics: Crisis Kits. These are different sets of gear designed to compliment both your preferred playstyle and the rest of your team. There's the Jump Kit, which focuses on controlling the battlefield with electrical attacks, the melee-focussed Fix Kit, and the water-based Splash Kit.
Every Crisis Kit comes with a unique tool powered by a strange item recovered by the FBC. This includes a garden gnome that is capable of being launched to summon a lightning storm, a regenerating piggy bank you can stick on the end of a wrench for added damage, and a teapot loaded on to a fluid launcher to create blasts of boiling hot water.
Everything looks like a lot of fun and I'm certainly looking forward to diving in with friends. FBC: Firebreak is set to launch in summer and is coming to PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. It will be part of PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog (via PS Plus Extra and Premium) on day one.
