Nvidia GeForce Now is coming to select VR headsets this month, but only Ultimate and Performance members can access RTX and DLSS-supported titles

Nvidia has announced that GeForce Now is coming to VR later this month.
The news comes from a recent blog post, where the company confirmed its plans to bring its cloud gaming service to select VR devices this month, including some of the best VR headsets currently available, like the Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 3S, and Pico 4 Ultra.
These supported devices will give members access to the GeForce Now library, allowing them to stream a range of titles when the next version 2.0.70 update arrives.
"Members can transform the space around them into a personal gaming theater with GeForce Now," Nvidia said. "The streaming experience on these devices will support gamepad-compatible titles for members to play their favorite PC games on a massive virtual screen."
However, there is a small catch. Only members who are subscribed to GeForce Now Ultimate and Performance will be able to access RTX and DLSS-supported titles.
If users are subscribed to these tiers, this means they'll be able to stream their games in 4K resolution, depending on the compatible device they're using.
"For an even more enhanced visual experience, GeForce Now Ultimate and Performance members using these devices can tap into RTX and DLSS technologies in supported games," the company explained. "Members will be able to step into a world where games come to life on a grand scale, powered by GeForce Now technologies."
