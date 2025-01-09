It's happened again, another alleged look at the Nintendo Switch 2 has leaked online

A 360-degree render of the Nintendo Switch 2 has seemingly leaked online

The rendered footage appears to showcase a full look at the unreleased console

Renders of the handheld and separate Joy-Cons are also featured

Another alleged look at the Nintendo Switch 2 has reportedly leaked online, but are we really surprised at this point?

The latest apparent leak comes from OnLeaks, via 91mobiles, who recently shared a 360-degree render of the Switch successor, giving us what could be the best look at the unreleased console yet.

In the provided images from OnLeaks - who is known for leaking renders of unannounced tech in the past - we can see that the handheld is black, with matching Joy-Con controllers, and is said to have an 8.4-inch display, which is bigger than the Nintendo Switch OLED at 7 inches.

The power and volume buttons will be located on top of the console as well as the game cartridge slot, like its predecessor, along with the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device also features a USB Type-C port next to the port, which 91mobiles theorizes could be the charging slot when the console is in handheld or table-top mode.

Nintendo Switch 2 | First Look | 360 Degree Video | Exclusive - YouTube Watch On

The renders also showcase the console's 'U' shaped kickstand, which has previously been leaked, that can be used in table-top mode, while the Joy-Con appear to attach magnetically to the console and lock into place with what appears to be triggers on the back; once again, a detail that was leaked last month.

Aside from being bigger than the Switch Joy-Con, these Joy-Con look relatively the same as the first console with their '+' and '-' buttons, D-Pad, and analog stick layout. However, there is a new button below the 'Home' button, but it's still unclear what this could be used for.

It's unclear when Nintendo plans to officially announce the Switch 2, but we do know that it's expected to launch in 2025. The company has also previously confirmed that the console will be backwards compatible with the original Switch.