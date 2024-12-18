YouTuber seemingly reveals the first hands-on look at the Nintendo Switch 2 and its new magnetic Joy-Cons

A Youtuber has provided a first hands-on look at the Nintendo Switch 2

The model appears to verify previous design leaks

The Switch 2 will seemingly be bigger than the original device and have magnetic Joy-Con

A Youtuber has seemingly shared the first hands-on look at the Nintendo Switch 2.

Leaks for the upcoming Switch successor have been heating up these past few weeks, but now it appears we have the first video demonstration of what the console could be like in the hands.

YouTube channel NerdNest has released a new video showcasing what looks to be a hands-on showcase of a dummy model of the Switch 2.

In the video, NerdNest explained that a third-party accessory manufacturer, iVoler, reached out to them with an offer to test a new case alongside the model of the unreleased device.

The YouTuber goes on to provide a firsthand look at a white version of the Switch 2, which appears to align with design leaks we've seen recently.

Hands on with Switch 2 Model - Let's talk about this...thing - YouTube Watch On

One of the first things NerdNest points out is the model's glass screen, similar to the Switch OLED, as well as the console's new Joy-Cons.

Unlike the original Switch, the Switch 2 Joy-Con are magnetically attached to the side of the screen and will feature a button on the back of each to seemingly lock them in place.

NerdNest tests out this functionality in the video, showing how different they are from the Switch's slide and snap input, while also commenting on how their appearance, along with the addition of the new 'C' button, fits the recent Dbrand leaks.

When comparing the size of the model to the original Switch, it's clear that the Switch 2 is bigger in scale and, after measuring, the YouTuber confirmed that the screen itself is "maybe 7.9 or maybe 8 inches, diagonal".

However, both consoles appear to have the same thickness, which NerdNest suggested could pose some issues with overheating.

Nintendo has yet to formally reveal its next handheld console, but a release date announcement for the Switch 2 has been confirmed before the end of 2024.

The company has also confirmed that it will be backwards compatible with the original Switch.