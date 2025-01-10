Forget the Nintendo Switch 2, I’m now obsessed with the upcoming Lego Game Boy

Nintendo has announced a new console... but it's not the Nintendo Switch 2

A Lego Game Boy will be released in October

It follows a number of other Nintendo Lego sets

It feels like the Nintendo Switch 2 could be revealed any day now, but it seems Nintendo has a very different kind of console announcement on its mind.

On Thursday, January 9, the Japanese company lifted the curtain on a Lego model Game Boy. According to an X / Twitter post, fans will be able to “build the classic Nintendo System in Lego form” with a new set releasing in October 2025.

The post features a 15-second teaser video, which gives us our first look at some of the pieces that might be included in the set. We see two flat grey tiles, plus a much taller single stud piece.

There are also two smooth circular purple tiles, presumably representing the iconic purple buttons of the original Game Boy. We then get a glimpse of a plus-shaped piece, most likely the Lego interpretation of the handheld’s D-pad.

This is certainly not the post that many wanted to see, especially those who have been feverishly refreshing the Nintendo social media accounts in the hopes of seeing a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal. Even so, I think it’s pretty cool and will probably be keen to pick up the model - if it’s a reasonable price.

The upcoming Lego Game Boy is not the first collaboration between Nintendo and the Danish toy company. Lego has previously released the incredible, but very pricey, Lego Nintendo Entertainment System. It featured a full recreation of the NES, plus a little miniature TV with a scrolling Super Mario diorama. There is also the Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi model, an adorable moving bricky recreation of Mario riding Yoshi.

This is on top of a more child-focused Lego Super Mario line, which uses unique electronic figurines to recreate moments from the games.

