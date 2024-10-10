Where to buy the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo: don't sleep on this, it's available now

If you want to know where to buy the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, then you're in luck. Nintendo's latest piece of hardware is currently available to purchase in both the US and UK, but there's a catch! You need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member to buy it right now.

Nintendo has confirmed that this period of exclusivity will last until the middle of January 2025, so if you are not a subscriber and want to get your hands on one from a different retailer you may need to wait.

It's not the Nintendo Switch 2, but if you're wondering what all the fuss is about here's a quick rundown of what the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo offers. It's a cute interactive alarm clock created by Nintendo, with motion-sensing features that can react to your movements. It's designed to help you get up in the morning, with 35 different alarms to choose from inspired by five games including Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

More alarms are set to arrive via updates in the future. That's not all though, as it also offers some basic sleep tracking features. All things considered, it's quite a capable alarm clock for its $99.99 / £89.99 asking price.

I'm a veteran of hardware launches and know that it sometimes be pretty hard to get your hands on the latest products. I'm not expecting the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo to fly off the shelves quite as fast as the PS5 Pro pre-orders, but here are all the relevant links that you need to buy and check stock.

Where to buy the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo - US

My Nintendo Store: $99.99

There's no need for any Alarmo, if you're a Nintendo Switch Online member, you can currently pick up the Nintendo Sound Clock at My Nintendo Store.

Check Amazon

We don't know if other retailers will get in on the Alarmo action, but it might be worth keeping an eye on Amazon when January 2025 rolls around.

Check Best Buy

We also don't know if stock will ever be available at Best Buy, but it could be worth checking periodically as January 2025 approaches.

Check Target

You can also check stock at Target. We also don't know if stock will be rolling out to other retailers, but it never hurts to keep an eye out just in case.

Check GameStop

It could be a long shot, but if anywhere is likely to have stock of the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo down the line, it's GameStop. Here's a link to the popular gaming retailer so you can check.

Where to buy the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo - UK

My Nintendo Store: £89.99

The Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo is readily available at My Nintendo Store in the UK if you're a Nintendo Switch Online member. Head over there to place your order now.

Check Amazon

As in the US, we don't know if the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo will be available at other retailers come January 2025. Use this Amazon link to quickly check stock.

Check Very

Very can often stock some pretty bizarre gaming products, so there's a chance that the retailer might get the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo in future.

Check Argos

Argos could be a good option if you're after a retailer that offers local pickup. We don't know if it will offer the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, but you can still check.

Check Currys

Currys is always a good shout when it comes to gaming gear. We don't know if it will be getting in on the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo action, but here's a link to check just in case.

Check Game

Game is the major gaming retailer in the UK, so could end up getting some Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo stock in.

Where to buy the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo: FAQs

What is the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo? The Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo is exactly what it sounds like - a Nintendo themed alarm clock. It offers 35 alarms inspired by five different games, with the ability to download even more over an internet connection in future. It also has some basic sleep tracking features.

Do you need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to buy the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo? Right now you do need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to buy the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo. That said, Nintendo has confirmed that this exclusivity period will only last until the middle of January 2025.