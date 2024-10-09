PS5 Pro pre-orders and 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim and collection stock updates live: the retailers to watch

Live
The second wave of PS5 Pro pre-orders and PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders are about to arrive and we're expecting extraordinary demand for both once more.
The opening of the PS5 Pro pre-order window two weeks ago saw Sony's new mid-generation refresh console go in and out of stock but stabilize afterwards and PlayStation Direct has since offered a reliable location to place a pre-order. However, the significant part of this next window – which opens tomorrow (October 10) – is that other retailers can now get in on the action. So, if you've been waiting to shop at your preferred store online then the time to strike is near. We're hoping that said retailers will have some flexibility in terms of how to sell the PS5 Pro, too, and that we might see attractive and value-busting bundles as a result. Fingers crossed.
Some of the fiercest action last time out was away from the regular Pro console, and on the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders – in particular, the 30th Anniversary DualSense pre-orders, which sold like hotcakes wherever they popped up. Plus, with retailers also able to offer their own PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary pre-orders from tomorrow, we're likely to see some serious competition in the limited-edition field. We're hoping that this new phase of pre-orders will bring more stock of the Limited Edition 30th Anniversary hardware, but there are no guarantees on that front.
Among the chaos of the Anniversary Collection pre-orders, and now that PS5 Pro pre-orders have leveled out, it's worth remembering that swotting up on where to buy a PS5 disc drive is also a fine idea right now, given the surge of interest in that accessory.
PS5 Pro pre-order: $699.99 at PlayStation Direct
If you're only interested in getting a PS5 Pro pre-order donee and dusted with the greatest of ease then these are the links to follow right now. PS Direct is live, and the below should (hopefully) follow tomorrow.
Check for stock: $699.99 at Amazon | $699.99 at Walmart | $699.99 at Best Buy | $699.99 at Target
PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle: $999.99 at PlayStation Direct (out of stock)
Perhaps the most in-demand PS5 Pro and 30th Anniversary product of them all, this sold out in minutes last time around. We're hoping that Sony will release more stock, but if that first phase was the entire 12,300 items then we may be totally out of luck for any more stock. If it's going to come up it'll be on this link though.
PS5 Slim Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition bundle: $499.99 at PlayStation Direct (out of stock)
The PS5 Slim Digital Edition sold out at PS Direct last time around, but with more retailers getting involved on this product in this upcoming pre-order window, we're hopeful that more folks will be able to get this one.
Check for stock: $499.99 at Walmart | $499.99 at Best Buy | $499.99 at Target
DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition: $79.99 at PlayStation Direct (out of stock)
The DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition hung about for a while on September 26 so we're hopeful of something similar happening this time around – particularly as other retailers can sell the controller. The below stores are the ones to keep checking this time.
Check for stock: $79.99 at Amazon | $79 at Walmart | $79.99 at Best Buy | $79.99 at GameStop
DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition: Check stock at PlayStation Direct (out of stock)
The limited-edition DualSense Edge sold out remarkably quickly in the US on pre-order day one. Given it's a PlayStation Direct-exclusive and not available anywhere else, we are not confident of a restock this time around – but if it comes, it'll be on this link!
PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition: $219.99 at PlayStation Direct (out of stock)
The 30th Anniversary Edition PlayStation Portal was one of the last things to sell out on September 26, but it did. We have no idea if it will return in the next round of pre-orders but if it will be anywhere, it'll be at PS Direct.
PS5 Pro pre-orders: £699.99 at PlayStation Direct
Pre-orders have remained stable at PlayStation Direct since a bit of a flutter with stock on September 26. Now it's readily available for pre-order at PS Direct, and retailers like the below ones will be in on the action in a matter of hours too, so choices will be numerous!
Check stock: £699.99 at EE Store | £699.99 at Amazon | £699.99 at Argos | £699.99 at Very | £699.99 at Currys
PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle: £959.99 at PlayStation Direct UK (sold out)
The PS5 Pro bundle sold out in minutes in the UK, just as it did in the US. It's the biggest bundle of all, and we'd be very pleasantly surprised if we saw a restock of this on October 10 – but here's hoping…
PS5 Slim Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition bundle: £433.99 at PlayStation Direct (sold out)
The PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition will be a hot product in the UK, with other retailers getting in on the action on October 10. Here are the best links to try right now and on the day itself.
Check for stock: £433.99 at Amazon | £433.99 at Argos | £433.99 at Very | £433.99 at Currys | £433.99 at Game
DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition: £69.99 at Amazon (out of stock)
The 30th Anniversary DualSense was incredibly popular last pre-order window, due to the fact that it could be bought as a standalone item, and even subsequent Amazon restocks have lasted a mere moment. It's also sold out at other retailers right now, but the below links are worth checking regularly for restocks or flashes of inventory.
Check for stock: £69.99 at Argos | £69.99 at Game | £69.99 at PS Direct
DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition: £219.99 at PlayStation Direct UK (out of stock)
The premium DualSense Edge sold out on day one of pre-orders and as a PlayStation Direct exclusive, we're not totally confident we'll see any more stock, sadly.
PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition: £209.99 at PlayStation Direct UK (out of stock)
In the UK, the PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition has finally run out of stock.
I've been at the coal face of PlayStation and big hardware launches for more than half a decade now, and, yes, that includes the torrid times of the original PS5 stock shortage that followed its launch. I feel hardened and experienced by it all though, and that puts me in an ideal spot to cover it in a way that'll help you out. I'm also a long-time PlayStation fanatic, having owned almost every single variant of every generation. You could say I'm the exact target audience for the PS5 Pro and 30th Anniversary Collection gear, so I know how keen folks will be to secure their desired pre-order – I know I can't wait to get my hands on my own PS5 Pro when it launches in November.
So why are we getting prepared so early for this phase of pre-orders?
Well, as well as having the opportunity to place a regular PS5 Pro pre-order at your retailer of choice - exclusive to PlayStation Direct as they have been so far - there’s also another 30th Anniversary pre-order to look out for in the shape of the PS5 Slim Digital Edition bundle. While the PS5 Pro bundle took all the headlines last time, this PS5 Slim model, and its wider availability, will draw a lot of attention and demand.
We’re expecting that demand to manifest in some volatile stock levels and fierce competition: after all, it’s worth remembering that all of the current 30th Anniversary Collection hardware and accessories are totally sold out at PlayStation Direct (US and UK) and at any other retailers who had stock of the DualSense controller briefly.
As a result, if you’re eyeing up the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary pre-order to get in on that retro PlayStation hardware action, then tomorrow is going to be an important day for you.
Hello! Welcome, pull up a chair, get comfortable, and settle in for our live coverage of the next phase of PS5 Pro pre-order and PS5 30th Anniversary Collection pre-order festivities.
We're getting into position nice and early this time around and hope some extra preparation will help us, and you, navigate the action when it kicks in as the clock ticks over to October 10.
I'll be covering retailer information for both regular PS5 Pro pre-orders, and the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console, as well as what we can expect, hope for, and prepare for in advance of pre-orders kicking off once again. Let's get into it.