PS5 Pro pre-orders and 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim and collection stock updates live: the retailers to watch

The second wave of PS5 Pro pre-orders and PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders are about to arrive and we're expecting extraordinary demand for both once more.

The opening of the PS5 Pro pre-order window two weeks ago saw Sony's new mid-generation refresh console go in and out of stock but stabilize afterwards and PlayStation Direct has since offered a reliable location to place a pre-order. However, the significant part of this next window – which opens tomorrow (October 10) – is that other retailers can now get in on the action. So, if you've been waiting to shop at your preferred store online then the time to strike is near. We're hoping that said retailers will have some flexibility in terms of how to sell the PS5 Pro, too, and that we might see attractive and value-busting bundles as a result. Fingers crossed.

Some of the fiercest action last time out was away from the regular Pro console, and on the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders – in particular, the 30th Anniversary DualSense pre-orders, which sold like hotcakes wherever they popped up. Plus, with retailers also able to offer their own PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary pre-orders from tomorrow, we're likely to see some serious competition in the limited-edition field. We're hoping that this new phase of pre-orders will bring more stock of the Limited Edition 30th Anniversary hardware, but there are no guarantees on that front.

Among the chaos of the Anniversary Collection pre-orders, and now that PS5 Pro pre-orders have leveled out, it's worth remembering that swotting up on where to buy a PS5 disc drive is also a fine idea right now, given the surge of interest in that accessory.

PS5 Pro pre-orders - US complete pre-order listings

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle: $999.99 at PlayStation Direct (out of stock)

Perhaps the most in-demand PS5 Pro and 30th Anniversary product of them all, this sold out in minutes last time around. We're hoping that Sony will release more stock, but if that first phase was the entire 12,300 items then we may be totally out of luck for any more stock. If it's going to come up it'll be on this link though.

DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition: Check stock at PlayStation Direct (out of stock)

The limited-edition DualSense Edge sold out remarkably quickly in the US on pre-order day one. Given it's a PlayStation Direct-exclusive and not available anywhere else, we are not confident of a restock this time around – but if it comes, it'll be on this link!

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition: $219.99 at PlayStation Direct (out of stock)

The 30th Anniversary Edition PlayStation Portal was one of the last things to sell out on September 26, but it did. We have no idea if it will return in the next round of pre-orders but if it will be anywhere, it'll be at PS Direct.

PS5 Pro pre-orders - UK complete pre-order listings

PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle: £959.99 at PlayStation Direct UK (sold out)

The PS5 Pro bundle sold out in minutes in the UK, just as it did in the US. It's the biggest bundle of all, and we'd be very pleasantly surprised if we saw a restock of this on October 10 – but here's hoping…

DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition: £69.99 at Amazon (out of stock)

The 30th Anniversary DualSense was incredibly popular last pre-order window, due to the fact that it could be bought as a standalone item, and even subsequent Amazon restocks have lasted a mere moment. It's also sold out at other retailers right now, but the below links are worth checking regularly for restocks or flashes of inventory. Check for stock: £69.99 at Argos | £69.99 at Game | £69.99 at PS Direct

DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary Edition: £219.99 at PlayStation Direct UK (out of stock)

The premium DualSense Edge sold out on day one of pre-orders and as a PlayStation Direct exclusive, we're not totally confident we'll see any more stock, sadly.

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition: £209.99 at PlayStation Direct UK (out of stock)

In the UK, the PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition has finally run out of stock.