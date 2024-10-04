Heads up, you can get two of my favorite Lego games for free right now with your Amazon Prime membership

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, then there’s a chance that one of the very best membership perks is flying under your radar. I’m talking about Prime Gaming, which offers a big library of monthly games to play at no additional charge. Unlike other gaming subscription services out there, such as Xbox Game Pass, the games that you receive on Prime Gaming are yours to keep forever, so you’re really missing out if you’re not getting them.

From Tomb Raider: Legend and Spirit of the North to Borderlands 2, Kerbal Space Program, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, this month’s lineup is absolutely stacked. That said, I want to draw some special attention to two of my favorite childhood games which are currently available to claim via the service for PC right now. It's perfect if you want to sit down for some good old-fashioned nostalgia over the weekend.

Of course, you will need an Amazon Prime membership to claim these two Lego games. Luckily, new members can make use of a free trial below in order to get their hands on them. If you choose to continue your subscription, it will cost $9.99 / £8.99. In addition to Prime Gaming, Amazon Prime membership includes access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Delivery, and Amazon Luna among loads of other cool perks detailed in our Amazon Prime review.

Two classic adventures

(Image credit: WB Games)

My personal picks this month are Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures and Lego The Hobbit. Whether you're a fan of the popular construction toy or the whip-smart adventure movies, Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures is a real treat. First released back in 2008, it's a classic Lego adventure that faithfully recreates the action of the first three Indiana Jones moves.

There are plenty of good puzzles, amusing humor, and countless collectible characters ripped right from the screen to discover. I loved this game back on the Xbox 360 and I can't wait to dive back in again to recap the Indy lore before Indiana Jones and the Great Circle arrives this year.

Then there's Lego The Hobbit, which came out a few years later in 2014. It's a similar formula but offers its own take on the first two Hobbit movies. Unlike the strictly level-based Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures, Lego The Hobbit actually has an open world so might feel a bit more familiar to some modern players.

If you've been craving the perfect video game to accompany the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime Gaming has you covered. These aren't the only games on offer, though, but there are currently so many going that there really isn't the space to list them all on this one page.

If you want some other personal recommendations, these are the ones that I would go for first in addition to all of those mentioned so far.

Kerbal Space Program

Tales from the Borderlands

The Falconeer

Greedfall - Gold Edition

Eternights

En Garde!

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Trek to Yomi

That's an awful lot of games, especially for the low cost of Amazon Prime. Copies are provided on a wide range of platforms depending on which games you pick. This can include GOG, Epic Games Store, and Amazon's own PC gaming launch. Full redemption instructions can be found when you log in and claim a game.