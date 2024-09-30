Loads more PS5 Pro enhanced games have been spotted on the PlayStation Store

If you were holding out for some more details on the PS5 Pro games list then you’re in luck. A number of previously unknown PS5 Pro enhanced titles have been confirmed via the PlayStation Store, which now displays a “PS5 Pro Enhanced” label on certain games.

As spotted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user , the special label that denotes a PS5 Pro enhanced game is now out in the wild. According to the user, the full list of games where it currently appears is as follows.

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Callisto Protocol

The Crew Motorfest

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Demon’s Souls

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports FC 25

Empire of the Ants

Enlisted

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The First Descendant

Fortnite

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Horizon Forbidden West

The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Lies of P

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Madden NFL 25

Marvel Rivals

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Mortal Kombat 1

My Little Universe

Naraka: Bladepoint

No Man’s Sky

Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Redacted

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Retrieval

Rise of the Ronin

Rogue Flight

Spider-Man Remastered

Spider-Man Miles Morales

Spider-Man 2

Spine: This is Gun Fu

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Outlaws

Stellar Blade

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Towers of Aghasba

Until Dawn

Warframe

War Thunder

Wolverine

World of Warships: Legends

cyubeVR

Kayak VR Mirage

That's a total of 56 games, with two being exclusive to PSVR 2. Although a few of these were already confirmed to be part of the PS5 Pro enhanced library by Sony, there is some new information here.

We now know that Fortnite, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, and Warframe will all be receiving a boost on the console. As for what exactly this means, other PlayStation developers have said to expect something along the lines of higher framerates, increased resolution, and the use of new technologies like PSSR.

The PS5 Pro was announced and officially revealed by Sony earlier this month. It costs $699.99 / £699.99 / AU$1,999.95 and is set to release on November 7. PS5 Pro pre-orders are available right now via PlayStation Direct, with it set to come to other retailers on October 10.

