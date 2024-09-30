Loads more PS5 Pro enhanced games have been spotted on the PlayStation Store
More titles have entered the fray
If you were holding out for some more details on the PS5 Pro games list then you’re in luck. A number of previously unknown PS5 Pro enhanced titles have been confirmed via the PlayStation Store, which now displays a “PS5 Pro Enhanced” label on certain games.
As spotted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user, the special label that denotes a PS5 Pro enhanced game is now out in the wild. According to the user, the full list of games where it currently appears is as follows.
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Demon’s Souls
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- Empire of the Ants
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- The First Descendant
- Fortnite
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
- Lies of P
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel Rivals
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Mortal Kombat 1
- My Little Universe
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- No Man’s Sky
- Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Redacted
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Retrieval
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Spider-Man Remastered
- Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Spider-Man 2
- Spine: This is Gun Fu
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- Towers of Aghasba
- Until Dawn
- Warframe
- War Thunder
- Wolverine
- World of Warships: Legends
- cyubeVR
- Kayak VR Mirage
That's a total of 56 games, with two being exclusive to PSVR 2. Although a few of these were already confirmed to be part of the PS5 Pro enhanced library by Sony, there is some new information here.
We now know that Fortnite, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, and Warframe will all be receiving a boost on the console. As for what exactly this means, other PlayStation developers have said to expect something along the lines of higher framerates, increased resolution, and the use of new technologies like PSSR.
The PS5 Pro was announced and officially revealed by Sony earlier this month. It costs $699.99 / £699.99 / AU$1,999.95 and is set to release on November 7. PS5 Pro pre-orders are available right now via PlayStation Direct, with it set to come to other retailers on October 10.
You might also like...
- Sony justifies the PS5 Pro's high price with the console's new tech - "it's more of a full package that will give that exceptional value to the players"
- Sony reveals two new Inzone monitors, one for PlayStation just in time for the PS5 Pro and another for competitive PC gaming
- PS5 Pro specs: how powerful the new PlayStation 5 console is, and how it compares to the PS5
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.