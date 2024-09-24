Sony reveals two new Inzone monitors, one for PlayStation just in time for the PS5 Pro and another for competitive PC gaming

Sony has unveiled two new additions to the Sony Inzone line of gaming monitors, the Inzone M9 II and and the Inzone M10S.

Both models represent a departure from the white, PlayStation-like aesthetic that has come to characterize the brand since its inception. The Inzone M9 II, a successor to the existing Sony Inzone M9, has a sleek black look with a redesigned monitor stand.

The new stand, which has a thin rounded base, now allows for a 360 degree rotation which would be perfect if you need to quickly adjust your display position or swap out cables from the back. The Inzone M9 II also has an improved tilt range compared to its predecessor too, allowing for adjustment by up to 30 degrees rather than 20.

The level of Height adjustment available has also been enhanced, with 13cm of adjustment compared to just 7cm. I saw this model back at Gamescom 2024 and was very impressed by the versatility of the overall design, especially compared to the more limited, tripod-like base of the original. Sony also claims that the display in-built speakers have been overhauled, though I’m eager to spend more hands-on time with the monitor before coming to a definitive conclusion as to whether they are that much better.

Changes have also been made to the specs of the 27-inch IPS panel itself, which is at the same 4K resolution but has a higher 160Hz refresh rate. Best of all, these improvements come alongside a price cut, taking the monitor from $899.99 / £999 to $799.99 / £899.

Although still quite expensive, it looks like a great fit for PS5 gaming, especially if you intend to pick up a PS5 Pro, and could very well rank among some of the best monitors for PS5 when it releases.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The second model revealed, the Inzone M10S, has been designed with competitive PC gaming in mind. Created in collaboration with esports giant Fnatic, this £1,199 / $1,099.99 model offers a 27-inch OLED display with a remarkable 480Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms grey-to-grey (GtG) response time.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paired with an even thinner, but still very versatile, base and a well-designed stand, you have an absolute dream for competitive shooters like Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant. I’ve been using the monitor for awhile now and have had a great experience, detailed in our new Sony Inzone M10S review.

Despite being designed primarily for PC gaming, the Inzone M10S still features an automatic PS5 mode for console play.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Both models are available via Sony.