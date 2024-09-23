It's not a Switch 2, but a Nintendo device just passed through this US regulatory agency

While we’re all awaiting an eventual unveiling of the Nintendo Switch 2 , the company seems to be working on yet another device. A new wireless device made by Nintendo has been spotted making its way through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States.

And no, it’s not the Nintendo Switch 2, seeing that the device is tagged simply as a “wireless device,” and the word console is not mentioned. It does carry a similar ID – CLO-001 –, though, ending in 001, which is similar to the Nintendo Switch (HAC-001), Switch OLED (HEG-001), and Switch Lite (HDH-001).

Thanks to a diagram showing where the model number and FCC label will appear, we know this gadget will take the form of a rounded square with a divot containing this information on the back. Inside, it lacks a battery and a boatload of connectivity as it only features a 24GHz mmWave sensor and a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi antenna. It also doesn’t feature a battery, meaning it needs to be plugged in via the USB-C port.

(Image credit: FCC)

However, we're left with more questions than answers aside from a diagram showing where the FCC identifying will be affixed – as a divot in the plastic on a square-shaped gadget. TheVerge notes that the onboard mmWAve sensor “could be a radar sensor to track movement,” meaning it might be more of a companion peripheral.

Their guess, like ours, is as good as yours at this point for what this mysterious Nintendo device could be. It could be a new accessory for a game, maybe a move into health or fitness like Wii Fit from many years ago, or something for more internal purposes.

After all, Nintendo partners with Universal for Super Mario World in Japan and California, and another version is set to open in 2025 in Florida. If you’re still waiting for Nintendo’s next-generation Switch, check out our guide for everything we know about the rumored console here.