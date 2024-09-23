Sony confirms State of Play for tomorrow, September 24th, promising "news and updates on over 20 titles"

Sony has confirmed that the next State of Play presentation will happen tomorrow, Tuesday, September 24, and will provide "news and updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world".

The announcement, which was made on X / Twitter, was accompanied by a new PlayStation blog post also confirming it will be a and will be a "30+ minute" show. Beyond the above, both are pretty lean on actual information about what to expect, though we know to tune in tomorrow, September 24, at 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT / 11PM BST to catch the show. It also confirms that you will be able to watch the stream via the PlayStation YouTube channel as well as Twitch.

With the PlayStation 5 Pro announcement under our belts - PS5 Pro pre-orders start this week too, remember - this State of Play must surely be about the games and what Sony has planned for the next year.

We're still waiting for, and hoping for, updates on long-rumored Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DLC, any news on Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac Games, and more details on Hideo Kojima's next game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, for example.

Fans have also been pining for more information on what the heck Naughty Dog is up to after The Last of Us Part II Remastered came out earlier this year, and what Suckerpunch might be working on - Ghost of Tsushima 2 details this week, anyone?

In fact, there's a whole host of information on blockbuster games and high-profile studios that we want to hear more on or about but we'll just have to wait and see.

With the 30th Anniversary of PlayStation on the horizon too, we might well see some more information on those celebrations - beyond the already-announced limited edition hardware and collectible products.

