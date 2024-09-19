PlayStation unveils 30th anniversary PS5 and PS5 Pro designs

Sony has announced a limited edition collection of PS5 consoles and accessories to celebrate PlayStation's 30th anniversary.

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection is set to be released on November 21 with preorders starting on September 26.

The entire collection will feature a PS5 Digital Edition bundle, a PS5 Pro bundle, as well as standalone versions of the PlayStation Portal Remote Player, DualSense Edge Wireless Controller, and DualSense Wireless Controller.

Although prices are still under wraps, Sony has confirmed there will only be 12,300 units of the PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle available.

Those who do manage to snag one will find limited edition numbers etched onto the unit, with the number representing the month and date of the first PlayStation console launch.

Players with a PlayStation Network account can pre-order the PS5 Pro Edition, PlayStation Portal Remote Player, and DualSense Edge Wireless Controller on September 26 in regions where the PlayStation Direct website is available.

In regions where the website is unavailable, they can be preordered from select retailers, including the DualSense Wireless Controller.

The limited edition PS5 Digital Edition will be available to preorder on October 10.

For the PS5 Pro Edition bundle, owners will receive the console with a 2TB SSD along with a themed DualSense Edge, DualSense Wireless Controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive, the latter of which is sold separately.

The PS5 Digital Edition will come packaged with a console with a 1TB SSD and matching accessories, along with a DualSense wireless controller, a vertical stand, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive, which will also be sold separately.

Both bundles featured in the collection also come with unique components alongside the fancy new hardware, like a retro-style cable and connector, cable ties, stickers, a poster, and a PlayStation paperclip.

The full details can be read below along with preorder information per item.

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection:

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe - (Preorder on September 26).

Includes the limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 in territories supporting this standard, and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).



It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector’s Items:

Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker

Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)

PlayStation Paperclip

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle - (Preorder on October 10).

Includes the limited edition PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TD SSD and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately).

It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector’s Items:

Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker

Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)

PlayStation Paperclip

PlayStation Portal Remote Player – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition - (Preorder on September 26).

(Preorder on September 26). DualSense Edge Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition - (Preorder on September 26).

(Preorder on September 26). DualSense Wireless Controller – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition - (Preorder on September 26).