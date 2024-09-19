Sony's next State of Play will reportedly be broadcast next week - could we see new PS5 Pro games?

Sony's next State of Play livestream is claimed to be broadcast as early as next week.

That's according to industry insider and Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb who said on the most recent Game Mess Mornings podcast that the next State of Play is "almost certainly happening" on September 24 (via VGC).

It's also claimed that the long-rumored Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster will make its official debut at the showcase, which coincidentally just received another leak in the form of an ESRB rating detailing a PS5 and PC release.

Grubb also said that another remaster will be officially announced during the State of Play, which he said is "even less exciting" than the Horizon remaster.

While discussing PlayStation's ongoing initiative to release more PS4 remasters on PS5 and PC, Grubb confirmed that he also recently had heard that fans shouldn't expect a Bloodborne remaster any time soon.

"It's still 'no' on the Bloodborne," he said.

Sony officially unveiled the PS5 Pro last week as part of its PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation, where it confirmed that the mid-generation console will launch globally on November 7, 2024.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During the presentation, Sony revealed several games like The Last of Us Part 2 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart being played on the PS5 Pro, which all showcased the mid-generation console's advanced tech in action.

It's unconfirmed right now, but with the console's release date only months away, Sony could potentially show off more previously released PS5 games running on the hardware, or even a new game in development for the PS5 Pro. We'll have to wait and see.