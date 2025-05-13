SteelSeries has revealed a limited-edition 'Glorange' variant of its Arctis Gamebuds

They come in a bright, translucent orange

They will launch on May 13, 2025, and cost $159.99 / £159.99 and will only be available directly from SteelSeries while supplies last

Gaming accessory brand SteelSeries has unveiled an 'ultra-limited-edition' of one of its very best products: the Arctis Gamebuds.

The new 'Glorange' variant comes in a, well, 'Glorange' colorway - a translucent, almost glowing orange shade. It's bright and attractive and definitely stands out compared to the existing white and black variants.

I'm a big fan of translucent audio gear, relying on a 'Transparent Red' pair of Beats Solo Buds for most of my portable audio needs, which I mainly picked up because of the small size and cool translucent case.

In terms of features, the 'Glorange' SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds seem to be identical to the existing PlayStation version. They're compatible with PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile, with an expansive selection of adjustable EQ presets selectable via the compatible Arctis app.

This includes more than 200 game-specific presets tailored towards a wide range of titles. This is on top of full spatial audio support (including Tempest 3D audio on PS5) and active noise cancellation.

The buds offer a battery life of more than 10 hours, plus an additional 30 hours via the charging case, plus fast-charging for three hours of play from just fifteen minutes of charge.

We rated these earbuds extremely highly in our SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds review, where they scored a formidable four and a half out of five stars. We praised the model's superb audio quality, ergonomic design, premium build, and excellent companion app.

They currently rank as the very best gaming earbuds overall in our eyes, so they are definitely the model to pick if you're after a pair.

There is a bit of a catch if you're a fan of 'Glorange', however, as this limited-edition version could be quite hard to get your hands on. They will launch on May 13, 2025, and cost $159.99 / £159.99, but will apparently only be available in very, very limited quantities via the SteelSeries website - when they're gone, they're gone.

