Nintendo Music expands its library with songs from Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Tetris

Nintendo Music' library has expanded with songs from Tetris, Dr. Mario, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land

It's a significant expansion for the music service, which comes with a Switch Online Membership

The drop comes before the April 2, 2025 Nintendo Direct

We’re just days away from the next Nintendo Direct – taking place on April 2, 2025 – which is highly anticipated as it will be entirely focused on the Nintendo Switch 2. Hopefully, it will shed light on price, the full feature set, and the all-important launch titles.

In the lead-up, Nintendo’s dropped some new tracks for its Nintendo Music app and, as first reported by NintendoLife , has updated a support page teasing a larger update to the standalone app arriving in October 2025.

Nintendo included tracks from classics Tetris and – a personal favorite – Dr. Mario in the March 25, 2025 drop. It also included some tracks from Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a Nintendo Switch title. It’s not the full soundtrack from Kirby, though, hinting that we could get another drop.

Nintendo Music - Tetris , Dr. Mario, Kirby and the Forgotten Land - YouTube Watch On

Even though it's not every song from Kirby, a more substantial drop for the service is appreciated. Nintendo Music is essentially an Apple Music- or Spotify-like music streaming service dedicated to music from the Nintendo universe.

All your favorite tracks from Mario Kart, Animal Crossing, and countless other titles are easily accessible for your listening pleasure via an app for Android and iOS – if you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Now, on the updated support page , Nintendo clearly states an update is arriving in October 2025:

“Your data, such as your playlists, will be saved even after you cancel your Nintendo Switch Online membership. We are planning an update around October 2025 that will allow you to use some Nintendo Music functions, such as the ability to edit, share, or delete your playlists, even after you cancel your Nintendo Switch Online membership.”

Considering the update promises more social and management features even if you’re not a subscriber, Nintendo might be changing the requirement of a Switch Online Membership to access the music streaming service. It is nice to see that all your content – think playlists – will be saved if you discontinue your membership.

It might be setting the stage for some changes to accessing Nintendo Music or even a relocation of accessing and streaming the songs. Time will tell, but who knows, Nintendo might even better integrate the service with a larger update to its online offering or with the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Time will tell, but for now, you can enjoy some sweet tunes from Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Dr. Mario, or countless other titles via the Nintendo Music app if you’re a Switch Online subscriber.

If you’re curious about the Nintendo Music app, you can check out our initial thoughts here .