Nintendo Music expands its library with songs from Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Tetris

News
By published

Nintendo also teases changes are coming in an October update

Nintendo Music teaser art
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • Nintendo Music' library has expanded with songs from Tetris, Dr. Mario, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • It's a significant expansion for the music service, which comes with a Switch Online Membership
  • The drop comes before the April 2, 2025 Nintendo Direct

We’re just days away from the next Nintendo Direct – taking place on April 2, 2025 – which is highly anticipated as it will be entirely focused on the Nintendo Switch 2. Hopefully, it will shed light on price, the full feature set, and the all-important launch titles.

In the lead-up, Nintendo’s dropped some new tracks for its Nintendo Music app and, as first reported by NintendoLife, has updated a support page teasing a larger update to the standalone app arriving in October 2025.

Nintendo included tracks from classics Tetris and – a personal favorite – Dr. Mario in the March 25, 2025 drop. It also included some tracks from Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a Nintendo Switch title. It’s not the full soundtrack from Kirby, though, hinting that we could get another drop.

Nintendo Music - Tetris , Dr. Mario, Kirby and the Forgotten Land - YouTube Nintendo Music - Tetris , Dr. Mario, Kirby and the Forgotten Land - YouTube
Watch On

Even though it's not every song from Kirby, a more substantial drop for the service is appreciated. Nintendo Music is essentially an Apple Music- or Spotify-like music streaming service dedicated to music from the Nintendo universe.

All your favorite tracks from Mario Kart, Animal Crossing, and countless other titles are easily accessible for your listening pleasure via an app for Android and iOS – if you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Now, on the updated support page, Nintendo clearly states an update is arriving in October 2025:

“Your data, such as your playlists, will be saved even after you cancel your Nintendo Switch Online membership. We are planning an update around October 2025 that will allow you to use some Nintendo Music functions, such as the ability to edit, share, or delete your playlists, even after you cancel your Nintendo Switch Online membership.”

Considering the update promises more social and management features even if you’re not a subscriber, Nintendo might be changing the requirement of a Switch Online Membership to access the music streaming service. It is nice to see that all your content – think playlists – will be saved if you discontinue your membership.

It might be setting the stage for some changes to accessing Nintendo Music or even a relocation of accessing and streaming the songs. Time will tell, but who knows, Nintendo might even better integrate the service with a larger update to its online offering or with the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

Time will tell, but for now, you can enjoy some sweet tunes from Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Dr. Mario, or countless other titles via the Nintendo Music app if you’re a Switch Online subscriber.

If you’re curious about the Nintendo Music app, you can check out our initial thoughts here.

You might also like

Jacob Krol
Jacob Krol
US Managing Editor News

Jacob Krol is the US Managing Editor, News for TechRadar. He’s been writing about technology since he was 14 when he started his own tech blog. Since then Jacob has worked for a plethora of publications including CNN Underscored, TheStreet, Parade, Men’s Journal, Mashable, CNET, and CNBC among others.

He specializes in covering companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google and going hands-on with mobile devices, smart home gadgets, TVs, and wearables. In his spare time, you can find Jacob listening to Bruce Springsteen, building a Lego set, or binge-watching the latest from Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Nintendo
Nintendo Music teaser art
Nintendo Music expands its library with songs from Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Tetris
Samus Aran leaping through space
Metroid Prime 4 tipped to be at the heart of April's Nintendo Switch 2 deep-dive
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 expected to have AI upscaling and I can't wait to finally play Tears of the Kingdom with upgraded graphics
The Hori Split Pad Pro attached to a Nintendo Switch OLED and placed on a colorful desk mat.
I've used the Hori Split Pad Pro with my Nintendo Switch for years and it's still great, but there are some better options in 2025
An image of the Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 patent suggests you’ll be able to use the console upside down for some reason
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds producer discusses potential Nintendo Switch 2 port: 'we'd need to take our time to get to know the exact nature of the hardware'
Latest in News
Nintendo Music teaser art
Nintendo Music expands its library with songs from Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Tetris
An image of Pro-Ject&#039;s Flatten it closed and opened
Pro-Ject’s new vinyl flattener will fix any warped LPs you inadvertently buy on Record Store Day
The iPhone 16 Pro on a grey background
iPhone 17 Pro tipped to get 8K video recording – but I want these 3 video features instead
EA Sports F1 25 promotional image featuring drivers Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman.
F1 25 has been officially announced, with this year's entry marking a return for Braking Point and a 'significant overhaul' for My Team mode
Garmin clippd integration
Garmin's golf watches just got a big software integration upgrade to help you improve your game
Robert Downey Jr reveals himself as Doctor Doom to a delighted crowd at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Marvel is currently revealing the full cast for Avengers: Doomsday, and I think it's going to be a long-winded announcement
More about nintendo
Samus Aran leaping through space

Metroid Prime 4 tipped to be at the heart of April's Nintendo Switch 2 deep-dive
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 expected to have AI upscaling and I can't wait to finally play Tears of the Kingdom with upgraded graphics
Reviewer pointing remote control at Shark TurboBlade, in her living room

The Shark TurboBlade fan can blast out blades of cool air in any direction, but it's its breeze-inspired mode that really won me over
See more latest
Most Popular
The iPhone 16 Pro on a grey background
iPhone 17 Pro tipped to get 8K video recording – but I want these 3 video features instead
CoreWeave
Is CoreWeave another WeWork? Blogger who caused Nvidia market capitalization to drop by $600 billion in a day thinks so
Discord Clyde
Discord's game overlay has seen a complete revamp - I've tried it, and it's one of the best updates ever
Swiss flag with view of Geneva city, Switzerland
Secure encryption and online anonymity are now at risk in Switzerland – here's what you need to know
Data leak
Top home hardware firm data leak could see millions of customers affected
An image of Pro-Ject&#039;s Flatten it closed and opened
Pro-Ject’s new vinyl flattener will fix any warped LPs you inadvertently buy on Record Store Day
Canon EOS R50 V on a wooden table, alongside the EOS R50
I tried Canon's two new vlogging cameras – here's why the EOS R50 V offers better video value
Canon RF 20mm F1.4L VCM lens on a wooden table, alongside three other Canon hybrid prime lenses
Canon’s new 20mm f/1.4 lens could be the ultimate wide-angle prime for astro photography and video work, but its pricey
EA Sports F1 25 promotional image featuring drivers Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman.
F1 25 has been officially announced, with this year's entry marking a return for Braking Point and a 'significant overhaul' for My Team mode
Garmin clippd integration
Garmin's golf watches just got a big software integration upgrade to help you improve your game