Nintendo Switch 2 expected to have AI upscaling and I can't wait to finally play Tears of the Kingdom with upgraded graphics

Nintendo Switch 2 likely to have AI upscaling

A patent has been updated with new information showcasing a 540p image upscaled to 1080p output

New info on the console is scarce but this could mean older games look better on Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 is likely to have AI Upscaling which could drastically improve performance and graphics on Nintendo's upcoming console.

A patent that previously used vague language hinting that the Switch 2 would be able to "convert images through the use of a trained neural network." has now been updated to showcase how the Switch 2 would go about upscaling 540p to 1080p.

Initially reported by Mike Odyssey on X, the updated patent all but confirms Nintendo Switch 2 to be capable of upscaling for much-improved graphics when playing games. With the ability to double resolution from 540p to 1080p, handheld games could look significantly better on the Switch 2 than its predecessor.

Backward-compatible games like Super Mario Odyssey or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom could run much better on this new hardware with AI upscaling. This feature would be a huge reason to upgrade for current Nintendo Switch owners.

Nintendo just released an update for Nintendo Switch 2 on AI resolution Upscaling. It's happening, folks! pic.twitter.com/6GZUEXeBliMarch 16, 2025

Better graphics, better performance

With the Nintendo Switch 2 likely to have AI upscaling similar to Nvidia's DLSS or PS5 Pro's PSSR there's a huge reason to be excited for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 reveal on April 2. At the time of writing, official information on the Nintendo Switch's successor is scarce following Nintendo's trailer reveal in February.

That said, we expect to hear more about performance and the console's hardware in April when Nintendo pulls the cover on one of the most-anticipated console launches of all time.

As a huge Nintendo fan, and a sucker for good performance, I think Switch titles that have been released over the last few years have struggled with the aging hardware. One of the main reasons I'm excited to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 is to play my old Switch games because I hoped that Nintendo would find a way to improve them with better hardware.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, thanks to this patent there's a real possibility that Nintendo Switch games will look and play better on the new console. For me, even if there were no new games at launch, that would be enough to part with my hard-earned cash.