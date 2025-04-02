We just got our first look at the eShop on the Nintendo Switch 2

While the Nintendo Direct about the Switch 2 was only about an hour long, the accompanying deep dives released offer even more information and peeks at the much-anticipated console, which launches on June 5, 2025.

Now, as spotted in “Ask the Developer Vol. 16, Nintendo Switch 2 – Chapter 4,” we’re getting our first look at the redesigned Nintendo eShop. It not only looks much sleeker and well organized, but it should also allow for better curation of titles and for you to more easily find titles that interest you.

Similar to the Switch 2’s interface compared to that of the original, Lite, and OLED, it’s not night and day with the shop. You’ll still find your primary sidebar on the left-hand side, but it has new options. I’ll list those out below, but what’s catching my eye is the central portion next to it titled “Game Finds For You.”

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The shared image reads, “Hey there, Sarah! Looking to find some games? We’ve got recommendations!” Seemingly, Nintendo will be doing some personalized curation based on your preferences, and it will be refreshed weekly, on Saturdays, in this case.

Kouichi Kawamoto, Producer, Entertainment Planning and Development Department at Nintendo, says in the post “there's a feature on Nintendo eShop called For You, which lets you quickly see screenshots and watch introduction videos for games.” The team believes this will let you more easily find something you like within a title, and decide if you’d like to get it or not.

Additionally, the Nintendo eShop has been optimized and improved to run on the Switch 2’s larger 7.9-inch display. The post details that Nintendo thinks it’s just as important that the browsing experience here for deciding what to play is as good as a game.

The new sidebar for the eShop, reads as:

Featured Titles

Product Search

Game Finds For You

Wish List

Great Deals

Bestselling Software

Recent Releases

Coming Soon

Nintendo Switch Online

Enter Code

While it’s not a complete redesign, the optimizations shown off here seem to up the fidelity and enhance the recommendation engine a bit further for the eShop. It’s unclear as of yet if there are more changes or if this new look might trickle down to the Switch Lite, Switch, or Switch OLED.