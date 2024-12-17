Fortnite Winterfest 2024 release date and what to expect

Fortnite Winterfest 2024 has finally been announced, with Jonesy's Cabin returning later this week. As veteran players will know, this advent calendar-style event offers a chance to pick up some lovely Holiday-themed rewards. In previous years, these rewards have ranged from Harvesting Tools to full skins. This year, we're expecting Winterfest to tie into more modes, with possible Jam Tracks and Lego sets available.

What's new in Fortnite? (Image credit: Epic Games) Fortnite just launched a new mode called Ballistic. It's a first-person shooter affair, with similarities to search and destroy. The action plays out in a round-based manner, with a 5v5 battle involving the planting and defusing of a bomb. It's early days, but Ballistic is looking like a worthy addition to Fortnite, showing that the game's new hitscan weapons definitely work in an FPS mode. Not only that, but Fortnite OG is back, allowing players to jump back into the very first season, with a classic loot pool, and map.

Now in its sixth chapter, Fortnite recently dropped its new season, called Fortnite: Demon Hunters. So far, there's been a whole new loot pool to experiment with, a brand new map to explore, and NPC demon enemies to take on. It's a big change from the previous season and a huge update that's now par for the course for one of the best free games you can play in 2024.

Here's the Fortnite Winterfest 2024 release date, as well as some info on what to expect. As we near the release date of December 20, 2024 (it runs through until January 7), it's likely that Epic will detail the specifics regarding Jonesy's Cabin. Once it does, this page will be updated.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Winterfest 2024 launches on December 20, 2024. It'll run through until January 7, 2025, giving you plenty of time to open your rewards.

The best place to keep up on specific updates closer to the launch of the new season is the Fortnite Status Twitter account. We'll be sure to keep this page up to date as well.

Fortnite Winterfest 2024 - what to expect

Get ready to cozy up 🔥 The cabin returns this week!

Fortnite Winterfest 2024 has yet to be fully detailed, though Epic did share the teaser embedded above. It looks to be the fireplace from Jonesy's Cabin, leading us to believe that things will work how they've worked in the last few years. This would mean a separate, interactive menu set in Jonesy's Cabin that'll let players explore the area and open presents. In the past, tokens have been granted every day, allowing presents to be opened, in a kind of advent calendar format.

The main difference this year is that Fortnite is a much more varied beast than in years prior. There's Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and now Fortnite Ballistic. We think that this could mean Jam Tracks and Lego items included in the Winterfest rewards, but we'll have to wait and see.

