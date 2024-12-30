I'm hoping that this Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con color leak isn't real, because it's absolutely hideous

A potential Nintendo Switch 2 colorway may have leaked

A new image suggests that the console will come in black / orange

The rumored 'C' button is also visible

The good news is that we might finally know what kinds of colors the Nintendo Switch 2 could be available in. The bad news is that the potential colorway suggested by a recent leak is absolutely hideous.

The information comes from prominent leaker ‘NextHandheld’, who has been sharing images purportedly showing a finalized Nintendo Switch 2 retail unit on X / Twitter over the last few weeks. They respond to a user asking whether the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature blue and orange Joy-Con controllers, posting a cryptic photo that appears to support that claim.

In the image, we see the long-rumored ‘C’ button, a mysterious new input that has shown up in other recent leaks. It’s not entirely clear what it does quite yet, though some have speculated that it could be related to new online functions or a new hardware feature present on the system’s redesigned Joy-Con controllers.

The bottom of the home button can also be seen at the top of the image, which would indicate that this is a photo of the right Joy-Con. Interestingly, the colors are quite unlike anything we’ve seen with the Nintendo Switch thus far. The Joy-Con itself is black, but it's impossible to ignore what looks like a bright orange strip to the left of the controller.

It’s unclear whether this is part of the Joy-Con itself, the mechanism by which it will attach to the console, or just an accessory. It seems safe to assume that the other Joy-Con will feature an inverted version of this color scheme, presumably replacing the orange element with the blue claimed by the leaker.

I’m not the biggest fan of this color scheme, as the orange shown in the leak is quite garish and honestly looks like something you’d see on a piece of construction equipment rather than a gaming console. It’s definitely a bit of a downgrade compared to the now iconic Neon Red/Neon Blue configuration of the original Nintendo Switch, at least in my opinion.

Luckily, Nintendo does tend to release its consoles in a couple of different variants so, if this leak is accurate, there might be a nicer option to choose from when it finally arrives.

