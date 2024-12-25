Wondering what to play with your family or friends over the holidays? Here are the five games I would pick

We’ve all been there. It’s the holidays and everyone is sitting around the TV, bored. The Christmas movie well has already been exhausted (seriously, how many times can one person watch Elf?) so you’re left wondering what you can do to keep everyone entertained. Luckily, that’s probably the reason why video games were invented.

You might initially think of the art of gaming as a purely solo activity, but that’s actually far from the truth. There are loads of top titles out there that have been specifically designed to entertain groups, whether that be your family or a collection of friends who have come together for a festive party.

But how do you know which ones to pick? That’s exactly where I come in, as I’ve been playing these kinds of games for years. In fact, I can’t remember the last time that I had a family gathering that didn’t involve some form of video game activity, so I know exactly which titles are winners and which ones are worth leaving on the shelf. I’ve got five games here for your consideration, which I’ve tested in a hands-on capacity.

Although the Nintendo Switch is the definitive family console, thanks largely to the fact you get two controllers in the box, I also have some recommendations for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC owners so you should be covered no matter what kind of machine you have on hand to play with.

1. Just Dance 2025

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Just Dance is always a reliable pick, especially for a party setting, and this year’s installment is no exception.

If you’re not familiar with the concept, it’s pretty simple. This is a competitive dancing game, where everyone tries their best to match colorful dancers on screen for a high score. It’s a surprising amount of fun, especially if you get into the online component and go after the many unlockable cosmetic items. You can control everything using your phone too, which means that up to six players can take part without the need for any expensive spare controllers.

Each entry has its own song list, but I think the offering in Just Dance 2025 is one of the best yet. You have plenty of music from artists like Ariana Grande, Blackpink, Doja Cat, and Kylie Minogue. There are even some sillier tracks, like the ridiculously viral Dubidubidu (Chipi Chipi Chapa Chapa) for those who just want something lighthearted to groove to. If that wasn’t enough, there are a bunch of alternate routines on offer - including more difficult versions for the most dedicated players.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can also access the Just Dance+ subscription service, which introduces hundreds more to try. I think it's well worth it for access to the many Disney songs, not to mention a bunch of J-pop tracks featuring Hatsune Miku, but just bear in mind that it does cost a monthly fee. It’s not the most expensive thing at $3.99 / £3.29 a month and you do get a free trial in the box.

Just Dance 2025 is available on every major console platform, including PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, PC owners will have to sit this one out, but you could always check out the standalone Just Dance Now mobile app as an alternative.

2. Super Mario Party Jamboree

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you own a Nintendo Switch, then you absolutely need at least one Mario Party game in your collection.

Although they are all decent, the latest is easily the best one yet and well worth picking up ahead of the holidays. Mario Party is basically a virtual board game, with Super Mario characters rolling dice and moving around various environments.

You compete in bite-size minigames, each with their own unique mechanics, to gain cash which you can spend on power-ups or the coveted Super Stars. At the end of a set number of rounds, the player with the most Super Stars is crowned the winner.

It sounds incredibly simple, but you shouldn’t be deceived. Mario Party is unbelievably chaotic, with an almost absurd number of possible events and scenarios liable to occur at any given time. The scoring is absolutely nuts too, with massive reversals that make it impossible to rule out any one player until the very end of a game. Just make sure that nobody is taking things too seriously, as that can spoil the experience when the nonsense kicks in.

In pure content terms, Super Mario Party Jamboree has an awful lot to keep you occupied and could easily be brought out on multiple occasions. There are a total of seven boards to try out, a few needing to be unlocked through play, and each one is clearly intended to be played multiple times. There are also 112 minigames, which is the most in Mario Party history. It’s a mix of new ones and classics, which should delight those who have stuck with the series for a long time.

There are a massive 22 playable characters too, so you should be able to find a favorite in no time. I personally favor the bright pink Birdo, but icons like Princess Peach, Wario, and even newcomers like Pauline are also a lot of fun.

3. Among Us

(Image credit: Steam)

This is definitely one I would only recommend to more experienced players because it’s a little more complex than the other entries on this list, but Among Us can be a blast in a group.

It’s an online social deduction game that takes place on a spaceship. You play as either a Crewmate or an alien Impostor. While the Crewmate’s job is to run around the ship completing tasks, the Impostor is tasked with sabotaging their efforts and picking them off one by one in secret. Crewmates can call emergency meetings, where everyone gathers together and votes a member of the crew to eject. This is where the game really comes into its own, with spirited arguments about who the Impostor could be.

The Crewmates can win by successfully ejecting the Imposters, while the Imposters are victorious if they manage to take out the crew undetected. The game was hugely popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, so there’s a pretty strong chance that anyone you have over for the holidays would already be familiar with it.

It’s available for free on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and mobile, with online multiplayer support to get everyone connected in the same lobby. Out of the bunch I would definitely recommend joining on mobile, as it’s the easiest way to keep your gameplay private when you’re in the same room.

Console users can pick up a physical edition, which comes with some bonus goodies.

4. Let's Sing 2025

(Image credit: PLAION)

Let’s Sing 2025 promises to deliver the ultimate karaoke experience and it’s hard to disagree with the results.

This is definitely cheaper than renting out a karaoke room and, while not the exact same experience, is a pretty decent approximation that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. As you might expect a microphone is required for this one and physical copies of the game can come with up to two USB mics for the most authentic experience. There’s also a nifty mobile app that lets you use your phone as a mic, but it doesn’t quite feel the same as having that plastic cylindrical shape in your hands.

As for the game itself, it’s all you could ever really want from a karaoke title. You get a library of about 35 songs from the likes of Billie Eilish and Charli XCX (though the exact tracklist does differ slightly depending on your region) and can sing along for the highest score in the aptly named Classic mode. All songs are offered with artists' vocals in the background, but a few also have instrumental versions if you really, really want to embarrass yourself.

You can also try Feat mode, which lets you sing along with a friend in a duet and scores you on the compatibility of your performance. It even supports up to four players at once, which is great if you’re not very confident and would rather sing as part of a group than on your own. There are also some online multiplayer features, namely the ability to compete against other players for scores in online matches, so there’s nothing stopping you from practicing solo if you would prefer.

Like Just Dance 2025, Let’s Sing has its own subscription service - the VIP Pass. I haven’t had the chance to check out the free trial included with my copy yet, but it seems like a decent option if you want access to even more songs.

5. The Jackbox Party Pack 7

(Image credit: Jackbox Games)

The Jackbox Party Pack is practically synonymous with party gaming and for very good reason. It’s just an awful lot of fun and the long-running series has years worth of installments behind it.

Monster Seeking Monster from The Jackbox Party Pack 4 is one of my personal favorite party games of all time, but I would still recommend the newer The Jackbox Party Pack 7 to those unfamiliar with the franchise because it is definitely much more consistent in terms of overall quality.

You get five games with this one, including the excellent Quiplash 3. This challenges you to come up with funny responses to prompts, with each player then voting on their favorite. It can get pretty wild (and rude!) so is definitely one that is best enjoyed after a few drinks. There’s also The Devils and the Details, which has you working together to complete everyday tasks as a family of devils on the run. Each player has a different role and the option to slack off from their tasks for bonus points, creating an interesting conflict.

Almost every The Jackbox Party Pack entry includes a drawing game and in 7 that is Champ’d Up. It has you following prompts to draw weird creations that then battle head to head in battles, which can be a lot of fun if you’re playing with those who have a bit of a creative side. If you prefer working with words, Talking Points is the game for you as it challenges you to come up with an impromptu speech incorporating words and pictures from an on-screen presentation that you haven’t seen before.

Finally, there’s Blather ‘Round which is a fill-in-the-blank trivia game where you try and guess the name of some part of pop culture. The twist is that you only have a few words to choose from, leading to weird, slightly stilted sentences that are a challenge to decipher in themselves. It's definitely different and a pretty interesting take on the genre.

Each game in The Jackbox Party Pack 7 supports up to eight players, with the exception of Blather ‘Round which is capped at six.

It's available on almost every platform under the sun, including Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. There are even Apple TV, iPad, and Amazon Fire TV versions if you don’t own a console at all. All players can connect using their mobile phones or other devices such as laptops, so you shouldn’t have any problem getting everyone involved.