New Nintendo Switch 2 accessory listings at GameStop seem to provide us with more info on the unannounced console
The Switch 2 could support MicroSD Express cards
- Leaked GameStop Nintendo Switch 2 listings have appeared online
- The original post appears to show compatible Switch 2 accessories
- Accessories listed include a Joy-Con Charging Stand, carry cases and more
GameStop has reportedly uploaded a range of Nintendo Switch 2 accessory listings to its site.
Switch 2 leaks seem to be everywhere lately with the latest posted by Reddit user 'Opposite-Chemistry96' (via VGC), allegedly providing us with even more details about the upcoming handheld and its compatible accessories.
The apparent listings pictured in the attached image appear to show that the next Switch console will support MicroSD Express cards, a faster option compared to those currently supported on the Nintendo Switch.
The MicroSD Express cards listed are between 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, costing $49.99, $84.99, and $149.99 respectively, suggesting that the Switch 2 will allow more storage this time around.
Switch 2 SKU’s found in system today!! from r/Switch
In addition to the MicroSD Express cards, the post also lists several other Switch accessories that could potentially be sold by either Nintendo or other third-party companies, including a Joy-Con Charging Stand, a "Switch 2 Carry Case", a "Switch 2 Deluxe Gaming Case", a tempered glass screen protector, and Thumb Grips.
It also seems like the Switch 2 will also offer a Joy-Con Charger Grip, like the original Nintendo Switch. From previous leaks, it's alleged that the upcoming console will feature magnetically attached Joy-Cons that can be locked onto the device using triggers.
This means that the new Charger Grip for the Switch 2 could be designed differently from the original model in some capacity, but we have yet to see official images of the accessory just yet.
Earlier today, another alleged look at the Nintendo Switch 2 was leaked online with a 360-degree render. The images and video were provided by OnLeaks, via 91mobiles, and gave us our best look at the unreleased console yet, showcasing an 8.4-inch display and a black design.
