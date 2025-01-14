The Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo is coming to participating retailers in March 2025, no Switch Online membership required

Nintendo's Sound Clock: Alarmo will be made available in participating retailers in March

No Nintendo Switch Online membership will be required to purchase

Nintendo confirms the Alarmo will be in stores "while supplies last", suggesting a limited sale

Nintendo has announced that its quirky Sound Clock: Alarmo will be coming to participating retailers worldwide in March 2025.

The news comes from the company's latest social media post where it was confirmed that the adorable piece of hardware will be available for everyone "in stores at participating retailers" in two months, and no Nintendo Switch Online membership is required.

The Sound Clock: Alarmo first launched in October 2024 and required users to have a Switch Online subscription in order to purchase one online at the My Nintendo Store.

The device acts as an interactive alarm clock that detects movements while waking up and also plays iconic sounds from some of Nintendo's game catalog, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 3, and more.

The post also notes that the Alarmo will be available in-store "while supplies last", suggesting the device could be a limited product with no restock plans.

With the Sound Clock: Alarmo set for a March release, it's possible that the device could receive an update to be somehow compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside its predecessor, but we'll have to wait and see on that front.

Speaking of the upcoming console, recent reports suggest that the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement could finally happen this week after months of leaks and rumors. VGC also reported that the console is likely to be revealed in a "two-part" format, the first of which will focus on the hardware features, while the second will offer an in-depth look at the software.