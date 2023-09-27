Nearly 250,000 people are playing Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 right now

Cyberpunk 2077 has hit its second-highest Steam player count since its disastrous launch in 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.0 launched last week and was followed by its one and only expansion Phantom Liberty yesterday, both of which have played a major role in bringing the game back to life. The former has completely overhauled the game, while the latter introduces a brand new district and story content.

The game is currently doing exceedingly well across all platforms, but Steam especially is having a remarkable time.

As PC Gamer reports, according to the SteamDB statistics, Cyberpunk 2077 has just achieved its second-highest concurrent player count since its original release three years ago, hitting 246,705 players.

This is the most people have played the futuristic sci-fi RPG since it was released in December 2020, during which time the game was able to hit over one million players due to the overwhelming amount of hype the game received.

Just last month, the game had a peak of 32,080 players, so it's clear that update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty have reignited the game's initial popularity, resulting in an incredible comeback that many thought wasn't possible.

As of writing, there are 227,394 players currently playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam, with the SteamDB chart showing a steady gain in players.

After its rough launch, the game didn't see nearly the same amount of players. However, in September 2022, there was an increase of nearly 140,000 players following the release of patch 1.6, which was dubbed the Edgerunners update after the Netflix anime.

Needless to say, the game is doing impressive numbers right now, and that's just accounting for Steam. We don't have the player count for GOG or Epic Games, but we're betting the total concurrent player count will be much higher.

