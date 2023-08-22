Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty gets new trailer in Gamescom opening ceremony

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has received a new trailer as part of the Gamescom opening ceremonies showing off new elements of CD Projekt RED's dystopian future.

The upcoming expansion is set to release September 26 this year for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Phantom Liberty stands as Cyberpunk 2077's first full-blown expansion and features a brand new district of Night City. Taking place in the cheerily named 'Dogtown', Phantom Liberty will have players step into a sci-fi spy thriller, full of espionage and intrigue.

In a new trailer shown as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, we get a more in-depth look at the in-game content for Phantom Liberty, including newly upgraded elements such as vehicle combat and an all-new skill tree to work through as the enhanced mercenary, V.

In addition to this, the end of the trailer offers a detailed list of all features we can expect to experience within this expansion, including things like an improved UI, and a revamped police system. As a surprise announcement following the trailer, these elements will also be making their way to the base game of Cyberpunk 2077 completely free of charge. The full trailer can be seen below:

Though Cyperpunk 2077 launched to a mixed reception, the game's numerous updates in the intervening time have helped refine CD Projekt RED's sci-fi adventure into an impressive title, full of immersive setpieces and memorable characters. Almost three years since its initial release, Cyberpunk 2077 has transformed into one of the best RPGs of recent years, meaning Phantom Liberty is an upcoming game worth keeping an eye on if you're looking to make more of the base game.

Attempting to capitalize on this transformation, Phantom Liberty is set to enhance many aspects of the base game, not only by adding a new sizable, self contained-story but also by offering new options for character customization. The expansion will also allow you to respec your character without having to restart the game. In addition, inspired by the critically acclaimed animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the expansion will also add a Cyberpsychosis mechanic which will affect those who overindulge in cybernetic augmentations.

