PlayStation's Head of Indies Shuhei Yoshida announces he will retire from the company in January: 'PlayStation is in really good hands'

Shuhei Yoshida announces he will leave PlayStation in January 2025

The current Head of Indie's has worked at PlayStation for 31 years

Yoshida said that after he hit 30 years, he thought it was "time for me to move on"

The head of PlayStation's indies, Shuhei Yoshida, has announced he will retire from the company in January 2025 after 31 years.

The news of his upcoming departure comes from a new PlayStation Blog post, where Yoshida reflected on his time at PlayStation and why he ultimately decided to leave the company behind.

"I’m leaving Sony Interactive Entertainment on January 15, 2025… it’s like announcing the launch date of a new game, [something] I haven’t done for a long time," Yoshida said.

Yoshida joined PlayStation in 1993 when Sony was still developing the PS1 and was later promoted to president of Sony Computer Entertainment, which is now known as Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios (SIE).

In his current role, Yoshida overlooks independent studios as the head of Sony's Independent Developer Initiative.

"I’ve been with PlayStation from the beginning, and this is my 31st year with PlayStation. And when I hit 30 years, I was thinking, hmm, it may be about time for me to move on," Yoshida said.

"You know, the company’s been doing great. I love PS5, I love the games that are coming out on this platform. And we have new generations of management who I respect and admire. And I’m so excited for the future of PlayStation.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"So you know, PlayStation is in really good hands. I thought, okay, this is my time."