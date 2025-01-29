Phantom Blade Zero switches up the soulslike formula by introducing four difficulty options, will also feature 20 hours of additional side content on top of its 30 hour story

New details about Phantom Blade Zero's gameplay features have been revealed

The game will reportedly take 20-30 hours to beat and have 20 hours of side content

The soulslike will have four difficulty options and a phase two checkpoint on all bosses

New details have emerged about Phantom Blade Zero, S-Game's upcoming soulslike action game.

The PS5 exclusive was announced last year and it wasn't until recently that the developer treated fans to a fresh look in a six-minute gameplay trailer showcasing an intense boss battle.

We don't have a release date just yet, but thanks to multiple Chinese outlets (via Push Square) we now have confirmation of a ton of features the game will have at launch.

Interestingly, it looks like Phantom Blade Zero will be straying away from the traditional soulslike formula by featuring at least four difficulty options, including easy, normal, hard, and extremely hard, something other games in the genre, like Elden Ring or Lies of P, lack.

In terms of story, it will reportedly take between 20 and 30 hours to beat the main campaign. There will be 20 hours of additional side content too, which could mean side quests and bosses not tied to the narrative.

Speaking of boss fights, each boss will have two battle phases - although we can't be sure if this will apply to every single boss just yet. Unlike other popular soulslike games, there will be a phase two checkpoint, meaning if the player were to die, they will respawn at the beginning of that phase without losing phase one progress.

Additionally, there will be a separate mode that will allow players to replay boss fights, similar to the Reflections of Strength mode in Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, which lets players challenge any boss to a re-match.

It's said that this mode will also lead to more "hidden" bosses to confront, but we don't know how many there will be.