Marvel's Spider-Man 2's second hotfix fixes crashing issues and addresses a frame rate-related bug

The second hotfix for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC is now live

The patch features various crash fixes and improve stability

A bug preventing players from earning Steam Achievements has also been resolved

A new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 patch has been released on PC, which addresses various bugs and improves stability.

This is the game's second patch on PC since it launched for the platform on January 30 and comes after a series of crash reports from players. According to the patch notes, "various crash fixes" have now been implemented and changes have been made "aimed at further improving game stability".

Alongside some technical fixes, the update has also resolved a bug that was preventing some players from earning Steam Achievements.

Thankfully, there's no need for players to replay certain sections of Spider-Man 2 to get their achievements after installing the patch. Instead, affected players will unlock them retroactively after updating their game and loading a save file.

Nixxes Software, which ported Insomniac's superhero game to PC, also confirmed that it has fixed a bug related to DualShock 4 button prompts, as well as addressed a frame rate-related progression blocker that some players were experiencing in the mission 'Show Me New York'.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Version 1.202.0.0 patch notes

Various crash fixes and stability improvements.

Fixed a bug that could cause Achievements not being awarded on some configurations.

Triangle and Square button prompts are now displayed correctly when using a DualShock 4 controller with Steam Input enabled.

Resolved a frame rate related bug that could block players during the mission ‘Show Me New York'.

