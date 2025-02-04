Nintendo is already preparing for Switch 2 scalpers ahead of the console's release

Nintendo has confirmed that it's already preparing for Switch 2 scalpers

Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa said it will be taking "all possible measures" to counter resellers

Furukawa said last year that Nintendo will make more Switch 2 units compared to its predecessor

Nintendo has confirmed that measures will be put in place to prevent Switch 2 scalpers from buying up stock on launch day.

Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa recently spoke to the Japanese publication Nikkei (translated via VGC), and when asked how the company plans to ensure a smooth launch regarding stock shortages, he explained that plans are already in the works to counter potential resellers.

"We will take all possible measures based on the experience we have accumulated to date (regarding scalpers and the like). We are making preparations," Furukawa said.

When the original Switch launched in March 2017, stock was low and was made worse by scalpers who went on to resell the device at an inflated rate. During a July 2024 interview, Furukawa confirmed that the company will be making more Switch 2 units compared to its predecessor.

"As a countermeasure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce a sufficient number to meet customer demand, and this idea has not changed since last year," Furukawa said at the time.

"In addition to this, we will also take into account the circumstances of each region and make decisions within the limits permitted by law. We are currently considering whether any countermeasures can be taken in this area."

After months of leaks and rumors, the Nintendo Switch 2 was officially revealed in January. There's no release date just yet, but we can expect the console to launch in 2025.

A Nintendo Direct showcase is also scheduled for April 2, 2025, which will hopefully provide us with a release date and an in-depth look at the hardware and new software.