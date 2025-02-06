New Marvel Rivals update adds a stunning Luna Snow skin that I can't wait to buy

The latest Marvel Rivals patch arrives today

It adds two new skins and deals with a handful of bugs

There are no performance fixes, though

Developer NetEase Games has released a new update for the hugely popular multiplayer hero shooter Marvel Rivals.

Version 20250207 is available today and is a relatively small patch in the grand scheme of things. It adds two all-new skins, one for Luna Snow and the other for Captain America. The Luna Snow skin is called Mirae 2099 and outfits the superhero pop star in a futuristic, pink and white rockstar getup.

Complete with its own cool visual effects, it’s a fantastic looking skin and probably one of my favorite additions to the game so far. There’s no word on how much it will cost, but I’m definitely going to be adding it to my virtual collection straight away.

The Captain America skin is then called Avengers: Infinity War and, as the name would suggest, is based on the character’s look in the 2018 movie. Both skins will be limited-time store releases and become available tomorrow on February 7, 2025.

Elsewhere, the patch contains a number of bug fixes including instances where players could become stuck on map terrain and door synchronization problems on the Hydra Charteris Base: Frozen Airfield map. This is on top of a few hero bug fixes, mainly addressing issues with various abilities. You can see the patch notes on the game’s official website for a full list of fixes.

One thing noticeably absent from the patch notes this time, however, is any kind of attempt to address performance issues, which are frequently reported by users on social media. I personally experience quite a few framerate drops every time I play, despite using a PC that is well above the recommended specs. Fingers crossed that a more comprehensive performance update is on the way to finally sort this out.

Marvel Rivals is available now as a free-to-play title on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors