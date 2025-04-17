A new costume color customization feature is coming to Marvel Rivals in a patch today

To unlock new color combos, players will need to exchange Lattice for a premium currency called Unstable Molecules

NetEase Games has confirmed more ways to obtain Unstable Molecules will be introduced in Season 3

NetEase Games has announced a new costume customization feature for Marvel Rivals that will require the exchange of a new currency, but players will need to spend real money to obtain it.

In a new X/Twitter post, the developer revealed 'Costume Customization', a highly-requested feature dropping today (April 17) in a new patch that will allow players to change hero costumes' color combinations.

The announcement had many fans excited, with many expecting color schemes to be tied to each skin they own. However, in a follow-up post, the studio clarified that the new customization feature will require players to spend Unstable Molecules, a new currency that, for now, can only be bought with real money.

"Customized Color Costumes will cost 600 Unstable Molecules for exchange," the post reads. "Unstable Molecules can be exchanged from Lattice at a 1:1 rate. You must first obtain the costumes before you can customize them."

This means that 600 Unstable Molecules for one color combo will cost 600 Lattice, which is roughly $6.

✨ Unleash your style - Costume Customization is here!You can change your favorite costumes' color combos directly in the Costumes tab starting April 17 at 9:00 AM UTC/2:00 AM PDT. Choose from fresh palettes like Plasma Pulse, Phantom Purple, and more!Just head to the Store,… pic.twitter.com/OswwJFOYELApril 16, 2025

NetEase added that only a select few costumes will have this feature when the patch goes live, but it will "expand more over time to other costumes".

So far, four different color combinations have been confirmed for Magik, Psylocke, Luna Snow, and the Winter Soldier, called Rosy Resilience, Phantom Purple, Plasma Pulse, and Winter's Wrath. When players customize costumes, it will also affect the hero's introduction animation, MVP, and emotes.

It was also confirmed that starting with Season 3, Marvel Rivals will get more options to obtain Unstable Molecules, suggesting that players may not have to spend real money on Lattice in exchange for the new currency.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 is officially live and has introduced a slew of new features, including the new Vanguard hero Emma Frost, a new Krakoa-set Domination map, additional costumes, and a new Battle Pass.