Death Stranding 2 has a title, a release window and a gorgeous new trailer

Death Stranding 2 received a new, nearly ten-minute-long trailer at Sony's January 2024 State of Play event. The trailer gave us a look at the storyline, new visuals, and a 2025 release window. We also finally got confirmation as to the game's full title: Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

The trailer begins with a pair of mysterious figures in military dress recovering a body from a strange chrysalis. Fans of the original Death Stranding will recognize one of them as Fragile (Léa Seydoux) - a key player in the events of the first game, who assists protagonist Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) in his quest to reunite the remnants of the United States.

The trailer then gives us a look at a ship that seems to belong to 'Drawbridge', a non-military organization formed to reconnect the fragmented world of Death Stranding.

We're then treated to a few gorgeous shots of Death Stranding 2's locales before seeing a preview of a face-off between Sam and Higgs - one of the antagonists from the first game. Lastly, we return to the ship before the preview reaches its climax with an ominous message: "Should we have reconnected?"

You can see the trailer for yourself, below.

There's a huge amount to unpack here. From Higgs' new Emo aesthetic to the mysterious puppet that now accompanies Sam on his journey, the trailer raises as many questions as it answers. However, when it comes to games from Kojima Productions, speculation and fan theories are all a part of the appeal.

I was most intrigued by the logo of the 'Drawbridge' organization. Not only does it come in a snazzy art-deco style at odds with a lot of what we've seen from the Death Stranding universe, but the organization's motto is also fascinating: "Both stick and rope. To protect and connect. Together. For tomorrow."

This is yet another reference to a short story by Kobo Abe's short story Nawa ("The Rope" in English). The first thing you see when you start a new game in Death Standing is a quote from this story. The tale deals with themes of connection and isolation, and it's clear that Kojima Productions wants to keep these themes at the heart of Death Stranding 2's narrative, too.

