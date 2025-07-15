Insta360 drops a big firmware update and new accessories for its flagship 360 camera, making the best even better

“Summer Update” firmware adds battery life boost and improvements to exposure and low-light performance

ND filters, Ultra Battery and custom-designed lenses now available

Plus a suite of enhancements for motorcycle riders

I’m a huge fan of the Insta360 X5, calling it the “best overall 360 camera currently on the market” in my review from earlier this year. Its large image sensors make it the first 360 camera I’d be happy to use at night, its lenses are tougher than ever (and easier than ever to replace if you do damage them) and its simple controls and AI-assisted editing make it a joy to use.

But Insta360 isn’t resting on its laurels when it comes to the X5. Hot on the heels of the impressive Insta360 Mic Air, the wireless microphone add-on announced a few weeks ago, the company has just launched a “Summer Update” for the camera, comprising not only a major firmware update but a range of new accessories and even a new special limited edition of the camera for motorcyclists. The upshot seems to be that the best 360 camera is about to get even better.

(Image credit: Insta360)

Let’s start with the firmware update. Firstly, it boosts battery life by adding the power-saving Endurance Mode to 8K recording (which increases battery life to “just under two hours” of continuous recording) and improving Endurance Mode performance for 5.7K recording (increasing recording time from 185 minutes to 208 minutes when shooting at 5.7K 24p).

It also brings in a new feature called AdaptiveTone, designed to improve exposure in tricky lightning situations where part of the scene is very dark and part is very bright – such as shooting from a shady interior into a sunlit exterior. Previously, the X5 used the same lighting data for both lenses, but AdaptiveTone records it independently, automatically balancing the exposure, preserving both highlight and shadow detail and keeping things looking natural. It sounds a little like HDR, which the X5 already offers, so I’m eager to test it out and see what it can do above and beyond that.

The third and final headline improvement is that PureVideo, Insta360’s low-light video mode, is now available when using the X5’s single-lens mode. It was previously only available for 360 video, so this feels like a correction that brings the single-lens mode into line with its dual-lens counterpart.

New Insta360 X5 hardware coming too

Insta360 is also launching a raft of new accessories for the X5, starting with a set of ND filters – the first designed specifically for a 360 camera. The X5 ND Filters Set contains three pairs of filters (ND16, ND32 and ND64), giving users more control over exposure on bright, sunny days. These can be attached to the X5’s lenses in the same screw-on way as the lens guards, and should enable motion blur for fast-moving footage.

There’s also a new X5 Custom Replacement Lens Kit, which features artwork displayed on the lenses. Users can upload their own patterns, use pre-made patterns or use AI to create them. This seems merely cosmetic.

Insta360 has also launched a new Ultra Battery for the most demanding of users. With 2,800mAh capacity, it adds about 17% extra runtime to the X5, taking it to just under four hours when recording at 5.7K 24p quality using Endurance Mode. The Ultra Battery costs $49.99 (UK and Australia price TBC).

The final new accessory announced is the Invisible Dive Case Pro, which offers better optical quality than the existing X5 dive case as well as buoyancy control, which allows users to keep the camera floating in place underwater. There’s no release date for this yet, but it should be coming soon.

(Image credit: Future | Sam Kieldsen)

Alongside the Summer Update, Insta360 also announced a new BMW Mottorad Edition of the Insta360 X5. This limited-edition bundle, aimed at motorcyclists, features a different design, Ultra Battery and Mini Remote allowing riders to control the camera without taking their hands off the handlebars.

It also comes with some motorcycle-specific software enhancements, which I suspect will be rolling out to all Insta360 X5 cameras with the above firmware update. Immersive Shake Stabilization is a new mode of image stabilization that preserves some natural shake and tilt, in order to add some sense of speed and terrain, while Plate Blur will automatically blur out your bike’s license plate in footage. There’s also integration for Sena headsets.

All of the above seem set to cement the Insta360 X5 as the best all-round 360 camera on the market – for now, at least. With the GoPro Max 2 teased and DJI reportedly preparing its own Osmo 360 camera for launch, there could be other strong contenders on the market by the end of this summer.