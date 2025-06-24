Tiny magnetic transmitter weighs just 7.9g

Compatible with Insta360 X5, Ace Pro 2, Flow series and more

Insta360 Mic Air price starts at just $49.99 / £49.99 / AU$89.99

There’s no shortage of tiny digital mics designed for content creators on the market, and Insta360 has just entered the fray with its first ever wireless mic: the Insta360 Mic Air.

The Mic Air transmitter (or TX) is a coin-sized disc that can be clipped to a collar, fixed to a shirt with a magnetic clamp or even worn like a pendant. It comes supplied with a windshield to help cut down unwanted exterior noise, plus built-in noise reduction technology. It offers 10-hour battery life and a 300m wireless range.

Here's what's really neat – the Mic Air supports 48kHz/24-bit audio via a direct wireless connection with two of Insta360’s action cameras: the Insta360 X5 and Insta360 Ace Pro 2. A direct wireless connection between transmitter does away with the need for a receiver (RX), and is something that DJI's Mic Mini can do with DJI products.

If you mix brands, however, you lose that direct wireless connectivity, and would need a receiver instead. As such, it makes practical sense to brand match your action cam and wireless mic, so if you're an X5 or Ace Pro 2 user, the new Mic Air makes the most sense. Further Mic Air-compatible models will follow soon, according to Insta360.

The Mic Air can also be purchased in an RX (receiver) and TX (transmitter) bundle. The RX unit can be connected to smartphones, Insta360’s Flow gimbals and other devices, expanding the range of compatible hardware.

The Mic Air TX is compatible with the Insta360 X5 360 camera. (Image credit: Insta360)

Already available to order

Designed to compete with the likes of the DJI Mic Mini, Rode Wireless Micro and Boya Mini, the Insta360 Mic Air is compact, lightweight (the TX transmitter being just 7.9g) and affordable: it’s available now at Amazon US and Amazon UK, priced at just $49.99 / £49.99 / AU$89.99 for a single TX, and $69.99 / £69.99 / AU$116.99 for the RX and TX bundle, and for the same price at the Insta360 store.

That’s roughly the same as the equivalent DJI Mic Mini bundles, although interestingly Insta360 has decided against selling a more complete package, such as two TX units, one RX and a charging case bundle – at least for now. These all-in-one packages, such as you can buy DJI's Mic Mini, offer a lot more battery life thanks to the charging case, plus a second TX for two-person audio capture. Seemingly these are two areas where Insta360 is clearly happy to concede the floor to rivals like DJI and Rode.

The RX unit (on the right) expands compatibility to smartphones and other devices. (Image credit: Insta360)

While the Mic Air is a pretty straightforward and even obvious addition to the Insta360 product line-up, it’s also a sign that the company’s ambitions seem to be growing. Just as DJI was once known mainly for its drones, but now also makes action cameras, gimbals, microphones, portable power stations, electric bikes and even, apparently, a robot vacuum cleaner, Insta360 is gradually increasing and diversifying its line-up.

It also means that Insta360 X5 (and Ace Pro 2) users looking for a wireless mic to level up their audio can stay on brand, rather than pairing the 360 camera with a mic from a rival brand, such as DJI, which feels like an obvious move on Insta360's part. In fact, the mic will be available with the X5 in an Ultimate Creator Bundle, for $669 / £669 (Australia price TBC).

A review sample of the Mic Air is on its way to us from Insta360, so look out for a full, in-depth review soon. We’re keen to see how it lines up against the DJI Mic Mini, which is widely regarded as the current market leader for ultra-compact affordable mics.