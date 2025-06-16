Leaked images show a tiny, modular wearable camera

Suggests the DJI Osmo Nano will rival the Insta360 Go 3S

Release date rumored for next month, ahead of another new Insta360 model

They might be grainy, but leaked images of the DJI Osmo Nano have got me excited. If the stills are legit – and they look pretty convincing – DJI could be about to launch its smallest, most wearable action camera to date. That’s big news if you’re a creator who shoots first-person content for social. It also looks set to stir things up in the action cam market.

Judging by the images, which you can see in the embedded X post below, the rumored Osmo Nano is gunning for the Insta360 Go 3S. This magnet-mounted action camera sets the standard for hands-free filming. With a tiny design and flexible mounting options, it allows you to capture creative POV footage with ease. For that reason, it takes top modular honors in our list of the best action cameras.

Based on the leaked DJI Osmo Nano stills, it has a similarly sized camera unit which can magnetically attach to clothing. There also seems to be an optional modular screen block for those who want to frame shots or review footage on the fly. Of course, DJI hasn’t confirmed anything – but the leaks come from a reliable source. The product certainly looks the part.

👉The battle for the market is just beginning. Who will the user choose: @DJIGlobal cameras or @insta360 cameras?#djiosmonano #insta360 pic.twitter.com/V4ZsvbjJ92June 12, 2025

DJI to go?

The leaked images – originally posted to Chinese social media before being picked up by DJI leaker @Quadro_News – show the camera clipped to the front of a t-shirt, likely held in place by a magnetic backing. Due to the low resolution of the stills, it’s hard to tell if there is a protective casing.

Of course, DJI has form when it comes to modular action cameras. The DJI Action 2 launched back in 2021 with an innovative modular design. It broke away from the established GoPro-style form factor, in favor of a small, square camera unit which could magnetically attach to different modules, including a battery and display block.

While the Action 2 had its fans, it wasn’t the most convincing proof of concept. It ran hot and struggled in low light. Waterproofing didn’t extend to the modules, either. In short, it didn’t nail the first-person use case. Ultimately, DJI returned to a traditional action cam design with the DJI Osmo Action 3.

That’s why the Osmo Nano leak is so exciting. It feels like DJI’s second swing at something which could genuinely disrupt the wearable camera space. It also represents a diversification for DJI: not content with going up against GoPro in the mud-and-glory market, it suggests DJI is also keen to cater to casual creators.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you vlog, cook or just want to record content from a natural, human perspective, the Osmo Nano could be the most interesting DJI product in years. A featherweight, clip-and-forget action camera that leaves your hands completely free? That’s a different proposition to anything in its line-up.

The people in the leaked images also appear to be wearing microphones, which suggests that the DJI Osmo Nano will support audio recording via a wireless mic, such as the DJI Mic Mini. That was a feature missing from the Osmo Action 2 – and one already offered by the Osmo Action 5 Pro.

Of course, there are still a lot of unknowns. We don’t know the specs, video resolution, stabilization or battery life. We don’t even know if ‘Osmo Nano’ is the final name. After all, DJI has dropped and revived the Osmo branding before. But the form factor alone suggests a very different product to DJI’s contemporary cameras. If accurate, it could be the start of a new line aimed at creators who care more about portability than control.

I’ll be watching closely for more details. If it really is a first-person camera that blends DJI’s imaging chops with Insta360-style wearability, the Osmo Nano could become the wearable camera to beat. Part of that will come down to reliability and the user experience, factors that I’ll only be able to assess when it becomes available for review.

Based on other leaks, I won’t have to wait long to find out: as we reported recently, the model could break cover as early July 2025, alongside the DJI 360 – rumored to be DJI’s first 360-degree camera.