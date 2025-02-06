Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater could launch in August, per new leak

A new trailer posted to the PlayStation Store has seemingly revealed the Metal Gear Solid: Delta Snake Eater release date

The game will apparently release on August 28, 2025

The trailer also suggests that the Snake vs Monkey minigame will return

This is not a drill, the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date may have leaked early.

As spotted by users on the popular gaming forum Resetera, a new trailer was uploaded to the PlayStation Store website presumably by accident.

It showed off new footage from the upcoming Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, which honestly looks pretty incredible. We see snippets of a few key boss fights plus plenty of the world, and the visuals are absolutely stunning across the board.

The trailer also seems to confirm that the fan-favorite Snake vs. Monkey minigame, which saw Solid Snake face off against the monkeys from the Ape Escape series, will be returning.

Interestingly, when I sat down with producer Noriaki Okamura at a preview event last and asked whether this mode would be coming back, he replied via a translator that Konami was "still in the process of thinking about what to do with this, and not able to say too much about this at the moment" and requested that I "look forward to any upcoming information."

The trailer ends with a release date of August 8, 2025. Of course, this is not actual official confirmation so should be taken with a pinch of salt. There's a strong chance that this trailer was intended to go live alongside the State of Play presentation rumored for later this month. We'll just have to wait and see...

Konami has previously stated that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released in 2025 for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors