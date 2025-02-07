One of my favorite FPS games ever is free with your Amazon Prime subscription, not to mention a massive RPG and an open-world space adventure

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, then there's a high chance that one of its best benefits has been flying completely under your radar. I'm referring to Prime Gaming, which gives you access to a rotating selection of free games each week.

These aren't your usual game trials or demos either, but rather fully-fledged games that you can keep - even if your subscription ends. If you already pay for Amazon Prime, then you really should check it out from time to time.

I've even used Prime Gaming to save money, as I've managed to get my hands on quite a few games that I would have otherwise bought over the last few years. The games are provided through keys that you can redeem at top platforms including the Epic Games Store and GoG, or added to your library on Amazon's own PC gaming launcher.

You won't be able to get your hands on games via Prime Gaming if you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, though. If you're interested in signing up, new customers can claim a free one month trial (just enough time to hoover up a pretty decent selection of games) and see the latest monthly and yearly prices below.

Don't miss BioShock Infinite Complete Edition, The Talos Principle: Gold Edition, and much more

For me, the star of the show in this week's line-up is Bioshock Infinite Complete Edition. Easily one of my favorite FPS games of all time, Bioshock Infinite is essential if you're a fan of the genre - with a mind-bending story that's sure to stick with you long after the credits roll.

Without spoiling too much, it's set in 1912 and you play as disgraced detective Booker DeWitt who is sent to the incredible flying city of Columbia on a mission to try and rescue a young woman and, in the process, pay off an insurmountable gambling debt.

Thing very quickly go south and you need to fight your way through the city, armed with all manner of souped up 1900s weapons and a handful of magical abilities that let you do everything from burn enemies alive to summon armies of ravenous crows at the click of a finger.

This Complete Edition version also comes overflowing with DLC, with exclusive bonus weapons and challenge modes. You also get both episodes of the Burial at Sea expansion, which fleshed out some elements of the story in a setting that is sure to delight long-time Bioshock fans.

If that wasn't enough Bioshock goodness, then Bioshock 2 Remastered is also up for grabs. Taking place in the crumbling underground city of Rapture, it's a similar mix of story-based running and gunning. A souped up version of the original 2010 release, this remaster benefits from some visual boosts.

For a bit of a chance of pace, you should definitely also try The Talos Principle: Gold Edition. It's a first-person sci-fi puzzle game with over 120 challenges to master. These see you manipulating everything from flying drones to laser beams and even time itself - all while uncovering an intriguing story about your purpose the future of humanity.

This is another game that comes with all its DLC, in this case the Road to Gehenna narrative expansion which features four all-new episodes to try and heaps of bonus content. Free games are always good, but free games with all of their DLC for even more entertainment are even better so serious props to Amazon here.

Elsewhere, you shouldn't miss Elite Dangerous - a mega open world space adventure that gives you a whole galaxy to explore. There's also the massive RPG The Outer Worlds, which I've spent well over 40 hours in so far. That's your weekend gaming, sorted.

To make your selection and see all the other games included, head over to the Prime Gaming homepage and login with your Amazon account.