You might not have to wait long for GTA 6 on PC as Take-Two CEO teases port
- Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has referenced a Grand Theft Auto 6 PC port
- He drew attention to the release of previous Rockstar Games titles, which have come to PC a year or two after consoles
- This indicates that GTA 6 will also follow this pattern
Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has teased a Grand Theft Auto 6 PC port.
The company has previously confirmed that the highly anticipated open-world game is currently on the way for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S sometime in fall 2025. In an interview with IGN ahead of the company's recent financial results, Zelnick was asked whether the lack of a PC release is a mistake given the platform's prevalence.
"With Civ 7 it's available on console and PC and Switch right away,” he replied, referencing the recent multi-platform release of Sid Meier's Civilization 7. “With regard to others in our lineup, we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously. Historically, Rockstar [Games] has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms.”
In the past, it has taken some time for Rockstar titles to make their way to PC. Grand Theft Auto 5, for example, launched for consoles back in 2013 - two years before it arrived on PC. 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2 was a similar story, staying exclusive to consoles for over a year.
Zelnick's words suggest that GTA 6 will follow this pattern. It's reasonable to assume that it will be available on PC a year or so after its release, so sometime in late 2026.
Of course, this is only a hint and we'll have to wait and see what Take-Two has in store.
