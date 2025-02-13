Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds just got a truckload of new details with a closed network test happening this month

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has a new trailer courtesy of the State of Play presentation

It'll feature dynamic courses and the return of Sonic Riders' Extreme Gear

A closed network test is happening later this month

Sega has just dropped a whole bunch of new information on its upcoming racing game, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. The title was fully revealed at the February 12 PlayStation State of Play presentation following its initial tease at The Game Awards 2024.

The trailer itself gives plenty for Sonic fans to mull over, including race tracks based on Dinosaur Jungle (Sonic and the Secret Rings) and Metal Harbor (Sonic Adventure 2). Best of all, the trailer confirmed the return of the Extreme Gear board from Sonic Riders as a usable vehicle.

Now, the official Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds website has been updated with plenty of fresh details that build upon what we saw in the State of Play trailer (which you can check out for yourself below).

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The return of transforming land, sea and air vehicles has been confirmed, hearkening back to the days of Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing Transformed. Courses also appear to be incredibly dynamic. The racer in the lead can choose one of two Travel Rings at the start of the second lap, transporting them to one of the titular Cross Worlds. There's also an option for a 'Frenzy Gate' which seems to take players to a random location.

The site also confirms that cars are customizable in terms of appearance and perks, allowing you to form a look and driving style all your own. Furthermore, a PlayStation Blog post on the game states that characters won't be tied to specific cars and instead "can race in all kinds of vehicles," a first for the Sonic Racing series.

If you can't wait to play Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, which still doesn't have a release date, you might be in luck. A closed network test is happening on February 21 with signups going live on February 18.

The closed network test will let players race online on a variety of courses. The featured playable characters are Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, Cream, Eggman, Omega and Zazz. However, the trailer does show off more characters that'll be coming to the game, including Sage, Jet the Hawk, Silver, Vector and Charmy.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On a final note, the PlayStation Blog post does state that "iconic characters from the Sonic and Sega universes" will feature in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. That 'Sega' part is important, as it could mean we'll also see characters from franchises like Super Monkey Ball, Samba de Amigo and potentially Nights, as was the case in past Sonic Racing titles.