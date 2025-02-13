Stellar Blade is getting a new crossover DLC with some of its most outrageous outfits yet

Stellar Blade is getting a Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC in June, 2025

It seems to add new outfits and potentially even a new area

It will launch alongside a PC version of the game

This is not a drill, two of the thirstiest games on the market are coming together in a new crossover DLC. I'm talking about the upcoming Stellar Blade x Goddess of Victory: Nikke expansion, which is set to launch in June 2025.

It was revealed in the most recent State of Play, where a short trailer was shown that gives us a rough idea of what to expect.

Stellar Blade x Goddess of Victory - Nikke DLC Trailer | PS5 and PC Games - YouTube Watch On

In the trailer we see Stellar Blade protagonist Eve rocking a wide variety of skimpy outfits based on characters from the Goddess of Victory: Nikke mobile game.

This includes one that decks Eve out in the clothes of the Nikke fan-favorite Rapi, complete with her iconic red tie and beret, plus another seemingly inspired by Anis. The most striking, however, is easily the one based on Alice that coats Eve in a skintight neon pink jumpsuit underneath an almost comically small jacket.

We also get a brief glimpse at what might be a new zone, hinting that there could be a lot more to this DLC than just cosmetics. The trailer's description notes that "game progression" is "required to unlock" some of the content, so these outfits could very well be tied to progress in a new area.

This crossover probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise as both Stellar Blade and Nikke hail from the same developer, Shift Up Corporation, but this hasn't stopped fans from taking to the comments to celebrate it. "Producers understand who their audience is," said one. "Oh my... Oh my.... Goodnes [sic]" breathlessly chimed in another.

If that wasn't enough, the trailer ends by finally confirming that there will be a PC release alongside the DLC in June. If you're interested in diving in before then, the game is currently available on PS5.

