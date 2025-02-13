The latest Astro Bot update adds five new levels and a 'constant best resolution' at 60FPS for PS5 Pro

New levels will be released weekly starting today

A screenshot from Astro Bot showing Astro Bot controlling a DualSense-shaped speedboat
(Image credit: Sony/Team Asobi)
  • A free content update for Astro Bot has been released, adding five new levels
  • These levels will be available weekly starting February 13 and until March 13
  • A new "constant best resolution" 60FPS mode has also been added for PS5 Pro

Team Asobi has released a free content update for Astro Bot that will add five new levels to the game starting today.

The developer shared the details in a new PlayStation Blog post, where it said that these five levels will be released every week starting today from February 13, until March 13.

The first is called Tick-Tock Shock and can now be found inside the brand-new Vicious Void Galaxy. You can check out the teaser trailer below, as well as the dates and names for the upcoming levels.

Team Asobi said these levels are harder compared to the last Winter Wonder patch, to "test your jumping skills", and will each feature a new Special Bot to rescue. The levels can then also be replayed in Time Attack mode with online rankings, once completed.

In addition to the content update, PS5 Pro users will now be able to access an "improved version of Astro Bot" with a "constant best resolution" 60FPS mode.

Astro Bot Add-On - Tick-Tock Shock | PS5 Games - YouTube Astro Bot Add-On - Tick-Tock Shock | PS5 Games - YouTube
"We hope you enjoy it. We want to take this chance to thank you, sincerely, for the ongoing support," Team Asobi added. "We could not be happier with the way Astro was welcomed into so many new homes. Your comments, positivity and kind words have carried us through the months and continue to warm our little robotic hearts. Thank you for your loyalty and we shall see you around."

New levels coming to Astro Bot

  • February 13: Tick-Tock Shock
  • February 20: Thrust or Bust
  • February 27: Cock-A-Doodle-Doom
  • March 6: Hard to Bear
  • March 13: Armored Hardcore

