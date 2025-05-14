If you've ever wondered why you'd want a bezel-less display, LG Display just provided a visual and eye-opening answer.

The display technology company, which supplies panels to, among others, LG Electronics, is busy showing off a raft of screen technologies at SID Display Week in San Jose, California. Among them are a 4,000-nit, next-gen OLED (it uses Tandem RGB elements to achieve this brightness), Blue Phosphorescent OLED, stretchable displays, and this new Micro LED architecture.

Using a pair of 22-inch Micro LED screens, LG Display showed how they could operate separately or be slid together to make one, visually seamless ultra-wide display.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: LG Display) (Image credit: LG Display)

In addition to a truly bezel-free design, Micro LED technology, according to LG Display, brings several other visual benefits. This non-organic, self-emissive technology offers pixel-level control and higher color accuracy and better ("perfect") blacks than other screen technologies.

Still, it's the "Zero Bezel" tech that opens up possibilities for modular displays that could be almost any shape or size. LG Display notes that these kinds of displays are especially useful in commercial scenarios, but could also be useful for making your own ultra-large desktop monitor.

Micro LED technology is also more attractive than OLED because of its lack of burn-in and longer lifespan. But, as we reported late last year, "production costs needed to be slashed by 90% to make Micro-LED competitive in today’s TV market."

We also noted, however, that LG looked like it might be "pulling back" on Micro LED investment. If these Zeo Bezel Micro LEDs are any indication, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: LG Display)