Transparent Micro LED screen displays different content on either side simultaneously

Ultra-thin 17.3-inch design blends futuristic aesthetics with real-world functionality

Maker AUO hints at aviation, retail, and interior uses for dual display

Transparent screens on devices like smartphones and tablets have long been a staple of sci-fi films and TV shows because they look good, even if they aren’t always practical. Now, though, they’re starting to become a reality.

Taiwanese display manufacturer AUO (AU Optronics Corporation), which was formed in 2001 through the merger of Acer Display Technology and Unipac Optoelectronics Corporation, has demonstrated a dual-sided transparent Micro LED display at Touch Taiwan 2025.

This first of its kind display is a thin 17.3-inch screen that offers a transparent experience on both sides, and can present different content depending on the viewing angle.

For use on planes and in homes and stores

The screen can show separate images or data on each side, and AUO suggests one possible use case would be in first-class airline cabins, where passengers and flight attendants can each see their own interfaces.

AUO’s demo included a translation interface, presenting seamless multilingual communication through the display itself. Commercial scenarios such as store windows, museum exhibits, and digital signage are also seen as natural fits for the technology.

The ultra-thin design, combined with transparent Micro LED technology, represents a shift from traditional display use toward something closer to ambient computing.

Unlike single-sided transparent OLEDs, which often struggle with brightness and image clarity in direct light, AUO’s Micro LED tech offers higher brightness and color performance - potentially overcoming many of those limitations.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AUO has not revealed when it expects the display to go into production, nor has it given any hint at pricing, although it’s fair to say the screens won’t be cheap.

A video posted on YouTube shows the screen in use at the 50-second mark.

Highlight - AUO at Touch Taiwan 2025 : 極視界｜創無限Beyond Vision Create the Ultimate - YouTube Watch On