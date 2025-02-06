This flexible and transparent microLED display eliminates mass transfer and laser welding processes - and I can't wait for my car to have one

Rollable displays could transform retail advertising strategies

MicroLED displays, renowned for their superior brightness, efficiency, and lifespan, have long held promise for helping advancing the display industry.

Foldable phones have already revolutionized the smartphone industry, but making them any bigger has long held problems, leaving businesses in industries such as retail, healthcare, and automotive searching for scalable solutions.

Now though, Smartkem, a leader in organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs), is addressing these challenges through collaboration with AUO, Taiwan’s largest display manufacturer, with the companies aiming to develop the world’s first rollable, transparent microLED display.

MicroLED production with OTFT technology

Smartkem’s OTFT technology enables processing at temperatures as low as 80°C - significantly lower than the industry standard of 300°C. Smartkem’s transistors can be fabricated directly on top of microLEDs, eliminating costly and complex processes such as mass transfer and laser welding, which have hindered scalability and affordability in microLED manufacturing.

The company’s approach also introduces a “Chip-First” display architecture, leveraging low-cost, flexible, and transparent plastic substrates instead of rigid glass, allowing the production of dynamic display solutions such as rollable signage in retail, or lightweight, transparent displays in automotive dashboards.

This project commenced in January 2024, and received a grant from the Taiwan-UK Research & Development Collaboration, funded by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Innovate UK. The development will utilize ITRI’s Gen 2.5 assembly line, underscoring the advanced capabilities of both Smartkem and AUO in producing next-generation displays.

“We believe that collaborating with global display industry leader AUO to develop a novel microLED display puts Smartkem’s technology on the frontier of microLED display commercialization," noted Ian Jenks, Smartkem Chairman and CEO.

"Our unique transistor technology is expected to enable display manufacturers to efficiently produce microLED displays, making mass production commercially viable. Smartkem’s technology has the potential to take today’s microLED TVs from high end market prices of $100,000 down to mass market prices."