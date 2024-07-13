Sounds unbelievable: Chinese tech company devised huge acoustically transparent LED cinema screen with a smart trick that makes massive loudspeakers invisible

Xinjiekou International Cinema in Nanjing Deji Plaza, China, has unveiled what is being touted as the world's first "acoustically transparent" LED movie screen.

The giant display, reportedly the first of its kind to achieve DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives) certification, was developed by LED pioneer Unilumin and is an alternative to traditional IMAX screens. Measuring 20.48 meters (67 feet) wide by 10.8 meters high (35 feet), the screen uses the UCine LED film projection system to deliver a 4K96 frame rate and peak brightness levels of 300 nits. The technology reportedly delivers exceptionally clear, smooth, and stable picture quality.

In addition to its "visual excellence", the screen has passed the TÜV low blue light certification, reducing harmful blue light emissions to protect viewers' eyes.

The Royal Cat

The unique module perforation design cleverly integrates the main sound channel speakers behind the screen, using the LED box's structure to create an optimal sound cavity. This allows the audio to resonate perfectly within the cinema, delivering an acoustically transparent sound experience. The LED screen eliminates the need for a special projection room, saving space.

The first film to be shown on the new screen was a preview of animated family adventure "The Royal Cat" from Chinese director Liang Cao.

Unilumin Group offers LED movie screens in various sizes, ranging from 5 to 20 meters (16.4 feet to 65.62 feet), and is the first Chinese company to receive international DCI certification.

Away from Nanjing, Unilumin has successfully executed projects at the Regency Theater in Los Angeles and the San Ya cinema in Hainan province. Unilumin was also reportedly involved in the creation of the control system of the Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas.

